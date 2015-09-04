Fecha de publicación: Viernes 4 de septiembre de 2015 -- 12:09

Bolivia pide explicación a Brasil por ex senador Pinto

El ex senador pandino Roger Pinto, visto en La Paz antes de su refugio en Brasil. (APG/Archivo)

El Gobierno de Bolivia lamentó el viernes que su similar de Brasil no responda formalmente, hasta la fecha, sobre el caso del ex senador de Convergencia Nacional (CN), Roger Pinto, quien huyó de territorio boliviano en 2013 y en los recientes días obtuvo el refugio político en ese país.

“Bolivia lamenta la falta de respuesta oficial del Gobierno brasileño a las múltiples solicitudes formales presentadas como emergencia del ingreso del señor Roger Pinto Molina”, dijo en un comunicado la Cancillería.

Según el comunicado, la Cancillería boliviana pide explicaciones a Brasil sobre el ingreso de Roger Pinto a la sede de la Embajada de aquel país en la ciudad de La Paz, “la facilitación de su huida a territorio brasilero en complicidad con funcionarios diplomáticos brasileros” y la otorgación de refugio, que fue reportado en los últimos días por los medios de comunicación y anunciado por el mismo Pinto el jueves desde Brasil.

La Cancillería de Bolivia aseguró que presentó todos los argumentos fácticos y legales, pruebas y documentación que demuestran inequívocamente que Roger Pinto “no merece ni merecía la protección del Gobierno brasilero, bajo el título de asilo o refugio”.

Bolivia recordó a Brasil, mediante la nota, que antes de que Pinto se instale en la Embajada de ese país en La Paz, donde vivió durante 454 días, el ex senador debía responder a varios juicios en su contra, acusado de corrupción, “uno de ellos con sentencia condenatoria y posible daño económico al estado de 11 millones de bolivianos”.

Según la nota, Pinto también enfrenta procesos en Bolivia por uso indebido de influencias, conducta antieconómica, incumplimiento de deberes, malversación de fondos, desobediencia a la autoridad, destrucción o deterioro de bienes del Estado y la riqueza nacional, contratos lesivos al Estado, resoluciones contrarias a la Constitución Política del Estado y las leyes, además de legitimación de ganancias ilícitas.

“Asimismo, registraba cuatro arraigos, dos declaratorias de rebeldía y dos mandamientos de aprehensión en su contra; además, actualmente tiene solicitud formal de notificación roja para su búsqueda por la INTERPOL y, trámites de extradición en curso”, agregó el comunicado.

LA PAZ/Con reporte de ABI

