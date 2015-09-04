La sexta fecha de la Liga comienza el sábado

La sexta fecha del Campeonato Apertura de la Liga fue reprogramada debido al compromiso de la Selección Nacional en Estados Unidos. Los partidos se inician el sábado en el estadio Federico Ibarra, de Yacuiba donde a partir de las 15:00 los equipos de Petrolero y Ciclón se enfrentarán por primera vez en la programación oficial de la Liga lo que marcará otra historia para ambos equipos, que ya tuvieron la oportunidad de jugar pero por el Nacional B y hay una rivalidad aparte.
Mientras que el martes 8 de septiembre se jugarán dos compromisos, los santos contra los lilas, en tanto que el líder del Campeonato Apertura, Sport Boys jugará contra Wilstermann en el escenario del Samuel Vaca Jiménez, de Warnes a partir de las 15:00, el Toro warneño es la sensación del campeonato, por lo que se espera llenar el estadio debido a la expectativa que causó la campaña del equipo cuyo primer reto es salvar la categoría.
El miércoles 9 se cerrará la fecha con tres partidos, en la Villa Imperial el equipo de Nacional Potosí jugará contra The Strongest a partir de las 20:00, ese día oficialmente debutará el entrenador mexicano David de La Torre a la cabeza del equipo de la banda roja y quieren aferrarse a la frase “técnico que debuta, técnico que gana”, pero también es verdad que los tigres buscarán la victoria.
Ese cotejo estaba programado para el martes en el mismo horario, pero ambas dirigencias se pusieron de acuerdo y determinaron cambiar para el miércoles, no hubo inconveniente para el Comité Técnico de la Liga para la reprogramación.
A la misma hora pero en la ciudad de La Paz en el estadio Hernando Siles, el equipo de Bolívar recibe la visita del otro celeste, Blooming la Academia jugará con la presión de su subir en la tabla, porque no tuvo el arranque esperado, además está entre los seis últimos algo que no estaba en planes del vigente campeón liguero, que ahora es conducido por Eduardo Villegas, el cochabambino desde que comenzó el campeonato no contó con equipo completo y en la sexta fecha el panorama no cambió.
Finalmente en Santa Cruz en el estadio Ramón Aguilera Costas el equipo de Oriente Petrolero jugará contra Universitario a partir de las 20:30, en la semana que se va los refineros tuvieron distracciones en los entrenamientos, porque primero se anunció la salida del técnico Roberto Pompei, después se llegó a una acuerdo y continuará al mando del equipo, pese a que aún está en el ojo de la tormenta.
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve visited your blog before but after looking at many
of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m certainly happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and
checking back regularly!
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this site,
for the reason that i wish for enjoyment, since this this website conations in fact
pleasant funny information too.
Excellent way of describing, and nice article to obtain data regarding my presentation subject, which i am going to convey in academy.
I visited multiple sites except the audio feature for audio songs current at
this web site is actually wonderful.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will make
certain to bookmark your blog and may come back someday.
I want to encourage that you continue your great job, have a nice evening!
Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble
with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended
up losing several weeks of hard work due to no back up.
Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
It’s not my first time to pay a quick visit this site, i am visiting this website dailly and obtain fastidious data from here every day.
Excellent blog right here! Additionally your website lots up fast!
What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate
link in your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
I’d like to find out more? I’d love to find out more details.
Hello Dear, are you in fact visiting this site on a regular basis,
if so afterward you will definitely obtain fastidious know-how.
I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if
all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the
web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am
trying to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok
to use some of your ideas!!
If some one wants to be updated with newest technologies after that he must be go to see this web page and be up to date daily.
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through some of the
post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thank you
Thanks , I have just been searching for information approximately this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve found out till now.
But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you positive in regards to the
source?
Very energetic blog, I loved that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
I pay a visit everyday some websites and websites to read articles, but this weblog provides quality based
articles.
Hi there to all, since I am in fact eager of
reading this blog’s post to be updated daily.
It includes fastidious material.
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored at work so I decided to
browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, very good blog!
When some one searches for his vital thing, therefore he/she desires to
be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
Excellent blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a
little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go
for a paid option? There are so many options
out there that I’m totally confused .. Any ideas? Thank you!
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this blog; this blog consists of awesome and
actually excellent stuff in favor of readers.
Very quickly this site will be famous amid all blogging and site-building
users, due to it’s fastidious content
Great article.
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you are working with?
I’m having some small security issues with my latest blog and I would like to find something more secure.
Do you have any solutions?
When some one searches for his necessary thing, therefore he/she wishes to be
available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, as well as the content!
This information is worth everyone’s attention. Where can I find out more?