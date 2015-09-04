La sexta fecha de la Liga comienza el sábado

La sexta fecha del Campeonato Apertura de la Liga fue reprogramada debido al compromiso de la Selección Nacional en Estados Unidos. Los partidos se inician el sábado en el estadio Federico Ibarra, de Yacuiba donde a partir de las 15:00 los equipos de Petrolero y Ciclón se enfrentarán por primera vez en la programación oficial de la Liga lo que marcará otra historia para ambos equipos, que ya tuvieron la oportunidad de jugar pero por el Nacional B y hay una rivalidad aparte.

Mientras que el martes 8 de septiembre se jugarán dos compromisos, los santos contra los lilas, en tanto que el líder del Campeonato Apertura, Sport Boys jugará contra Wilstermann en el escenario del Samuel Vaca Jiménez, de Warnes a partir de las 15:00, el Toro warneño es la sensación del campeonato, por lo que se espera llenar el estadio debido a la expectativa que causó la campaña del equipo cuyo primer reto es salvar la categoría.

El miércoles 9 se cerrará la fecha con tres partidos, en la Villa Imperial el equipo de Nacional Potosí jugará contra The Strongest a partir de las 20:00, ese día oficialmente debutará el entrenador mexicano David de La Torre a la cabeza del equipo de la banda roja y quieren aferrarse a la frase “técnico que debuta, técnico que gana”, pero también es verdad que los tigres buscarán la victoria.

Ese cotejo estaba programado para el martes en el mismo horario, pero ambas dirigencias se pusieron de acuerdo y determinaron cambiar para el miércoles, no hubo inconveniente para el Comité Técnico de la Liga para la reprogramación.

A la misma hora pero en la ciudad de La Paz en el estadio Hernando Siles, el equipo de Bolívar recibe la visita del otro celeste, Blooming la Academia jugará con la presión de su subir en la tabla, porque no tuvo el arranque esperado, además está entre los seis últimos algo que no estaba en planes del vigente campeón liguero, que ahora es conducido por Eduardo Villegas, el cochabambino desde que comenzó el campeonato no contó con equipo completo y en la sexta fecha el panorama no cambió.

Finalmente en Santa Cruz en el estadio Ramón Aguilera Costas el equipo de Oriente Petrolero jugará contra Universitario a partir de las 20:30, en la semana que se va los refineros tuvieron distracciones en los entrenamientos, porque primero se anunció la salida del técnico Roberto Pompei, después se llegó a una acuerdo y continuará al mando del equipo, pese a que aún está en el ojo de la tormenta.