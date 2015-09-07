Baldivieso pide tres semanas para trabajar con la “verde”

El director técnico de la Selección Nacional, Julio César Baldivieso, indicó el lunes a su retorno de Estados Unidos, que se necesita tres semanas de preparación para garantizar un buen resultado frente a Uruguay, el 4 de octubre en La Paz, que marca el inició de las eliminatorias al Mundial Rusia 2018.

“A los dirigentes, pediremos tres semanas para enfrentar una eliminatoria, que es lo ideal, por lo que tenemos en el fútbol nacional. De todas maneras los clubes tienen responsabilidades económicas y un calendario que respetar, apelaremos a la buena fe de los dirigentes”, declaró el entrenador en contacto con Fides.

El director técnico mantendrá una reunión con el comité ejecutivo de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF) el martes en la ciudad de La Paz, para planificar la primera fecha de la eliminatoria.

“A partir de mañana (martes) haremos un seguimiento. A mi particularmente los jugadores de equipos como Bolívar, The Strongest, Oriente Petrolero, Wilstermann y Blooming no me presionan para ser convocados. La idea es citar a los mejores de cada club”, explicó el mundialista, que hará muchas variantes para una próxima lista.

La Paz será el centro de entrenamiento del Equipo de Todos, aunque Baldivieso no descarta hacer la concentración en las ciudades de Oruro, Potosí, Cochabamba o Sucre. “Trabajaremos donde nos abran las puertas y donde hayan condiciones, como tener un campo de juego apropiado”, concluyó.

Baldivieso, al referirse al juego con Argentina dijo: “Todo estaba en contra de nosotros, fue un resultado negativo y esto nos enseña a seguir trabajando y preparar al equipo para Uruguay y tratar de equivocarnos lo menos posible. Después de esta pesadilla comienza el trabajo nuestro”.

