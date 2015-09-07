Bloqueo en Sucre: vecinos contra choferes

Los vecinos en la ciudad de Sucre determinaron bloquear las calles en protesta contra la elevación de pasajes dispuesta por los dos sindicatos de transporte público (Sucre y San Cristóbal) que prestan servicio en la Capital del Estado.
Los chóferes determinaron que desde el sábado 5 de septiembre el precio del pasaje es de 2,10 bolivianos en todas sus rutas.
A las 15.00 horas del lunes eran 13 los puntos de bloqueo; también los vecinos se auto-convocaron para una marcha que llegaría hasta las puertas de la Alcaldía, para exigir que intervenga y no permita la elevación de tarifas.
El alcalde de Sucre, Iván Arciénaga, comunicó que pedirá a las autoridades policiales hacer cumplir la determinación de congelamiento de tarifas y adoptar medidas contra aquellos conductores que intenten cobrar los dos bolivianos.
Arciénega también dijo que como gobierno municipal presentño una querella ante el Ministerio Público contra los choferes que elevaron la tarifa. El Alcalde no detalló de qué se acusará a los transportistas que cobren el nuevo importe.
El dirigente de los transportistas de la Ciudad Blanca, Wilfredo Uriarte, dijo que ellos están dispuestos a ir al diálogo con la Alcaldía y las juntas de vecinos, con la base de la tarifa de 2,10 bolivianos en vez de la anterior de 1,50 bolivianos.
SUCRE/Fides
