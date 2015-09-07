Bolivia, corredor de marihuana paraguaya

El viceministro de Defensa Social, Felipe Cáceres, afirmó el lunes en la ciudad de Yacuiba que Bolivia se ha convertido en un corredor del transporte de marihuana a Chile y la Argentina desde Paraguay.
La declaración la realizó en la presentación de 1.590 kilos de marihuana incautados el domingo en población de Boyuibe.
“En los últimos meses Bolivia está siendo utilizada como país de tránsito de drogas que viene de la hermana república del Paraguay tienen destino la hermana república de Chile y también Argentina, pero estamos extremando esfuerzos para cerrar está vía de transporte”, dijo Cáceres.
Recordó que no es la primera vez que un cargamento de droga es incautado en la zona fronteriza con Paraguay, por eso dijo que la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN) está redoblando la vigilancia y que se tendrá una mejor coordinación con las autoridades paraguayas.
La droga fue incautada producto de un operativo realizado el domingo 6 de septiembre en la localidad Boyuibe cercana a Camiri.
La tonelada y media tonelada de marihuana fue decomisada de un tráiler color naranja con placa de control 2587- APD, estaba escondida en el camarote. Hay cuatro personas aprehendidas: Gustavo Quintanilla Rodríguez (54), Dery Armando Quintanilla Medrano (29), Augusto Quintanilla Medrano (25) y Grover Castro (36).
El camión atravesó los puestos de control de Yacuiba y Villamontes, sobre este recorrido Cáceres indico que se realiza una investigación con los efectivos de la Aduana y la Policía Fronteriza.
YACUIBA/Fides-Wilfredo Díaz
