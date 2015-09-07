Megacenter y otros 13 inmuebles pasan al Min. Economía

El Megacenter, el mayor complejo de comercio y entretenimiento de La Paz, pasó a manos del Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas Públicas, aunque seguirá operado por el grupo Grentidem, por disposición del Decreto Supremo 2507, como parte del proceso de cierre de la Empresa de Construcciones del Ejército (ECE).
Según la norma, el Megacenter de 42.000 metros cuadrados, ubicado en el barrio de Irpavi, pasó a Economía “manteniéndose vigente e inmodificable el contrato de concesión suscrito con la Empresa Concesionaria Inversiones Grentidem S.A.”.
El decreto aprobado la semana pasada dispone también el traspaso de 13 inmuebles distribuidos en cuatro departamentos, del Ejército a Economía, por el mismo caso de la ECE.
Con el traspaso de propiedades inmuebles, el Ejército se liberará de las deudas generadas por la quebrada ECE, principalmente por la compra de maquinaria china valuada en unos 40 millones de dólares.
La deuda será pagada por el Tesoro General y la maquinaria quedará en poder de la Corporación de las Fuerzas Armadas para el Desarrollo Nacional (COFADENA), dispone el decreto.
El artículo 8 del decreto, referido a la transferencia de inmuebles, autoriza en general al Ministerio de Defensa, al Ejercito y a la Corporación Gestora del Proyecto Abapo-Izozog (Corgepal) transferir a favor de Economía varios bienes inmuebles ubicados en los departamentos de La Paz, Santa Cruz, Beni y Pando.
Otros inmuebles y activos del Ejército entregados al Ministerio de Economía, según el DS 2507:
– Proyecto Abapo-Izozog de la provincia cordillera del departamento de Santa Cruz con una superficie de 6.000 hectáreas.
– SENKATA, ubicado en la ciudad de El Alto del departamento de La Paz, con una superficie de 2.5 hectáreas.
– KORITAMBO, ubicado en la localidad de Achocalla del departamento de La Paz con una superficie de 2,9 hectáreas.
– Lote terreno Villa Tunari-Achocalla ubicado en el ex fundo Sicuyani Quincuni Pujro con una superficie de 10.000 metros cuadrados.
– Terreno avenida Busch de Santa Cruz de la Sierra con una superficie de 290 metros cuadrados.
– Terreno Bethesda ubicado en La Guardia, provincia Andrés Ibáñez de Santa Cruz, con una superficie de cuatro hectáreas.
– TOROMATAI, ubicado en la localidad de Cercado-Trinidad del departamento del Beni con una superficie de 26 hectáreas.
– Terreno Anaconda, ubicado en avenida Circunvalación de la ciudad de Montero de Santa Cruz con una superficie de 1.000 hectáreas.
– EL CHORRO, ubicado en la localidad de Magdalena del departamento de Beni con una superficie de 7,5 hectáreas.
– GRANJA PARADERO, ubicado en la localidad de Puerto Suárez del departamento de Santa Cruz con una superficie de 193.452 metros cuadrados.
– Terreno Palos Blancos ubicado en la provincia Nor Yungas, cantón Alto Beni con una superficie de seis hectáreas.
– Campamento INICUA, ubicado en la provincia Nor Yungas, cantón San Miguel con una superficie de 775 hectáreas.
– Viviendas funcionales CONAVI 13-B, 22-B, 20-B, 19-B, 14-B y 21-B ubicadas en la urbanización Cobija Plan 52 del departamento de Pando con una superficie de 400 metros cuadrados cada una.
Además de estos bienes se podrán entregar otros del Ejército y del Ministerio de Defensa determinados por las carteras de Economía y Defensa, “hasta cubrir el monto total del crédito adeudado, más intereses devengados y otros costos emergentes del mismo”.
El proceso del cierre de ECE deberá concluir el 30 de septiembre de 2015.
LA PAZ/Fides
