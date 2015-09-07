Fecha de publicación: Lunes 7 de septiembre de 2015 -- 19:21

Megacenter y otros 13 inmuebles pasan al Min. Economía

Ingreso principal al Megacenter, en el barrio paceño de Irpavi. (MC)

Ingreso principal al Megacenter, en el barrio paceño de Irpavi. (MC)

El Megacenter, el mayor complejo de comercio y entretenimiento de La Paz, pasó a manos del Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas Públicas, aunque seguirá operado por el grupo Grentidem, por disposición del Decreto Supremo 2507, como parte del proceso de cierre de la Empresa de Construcciones del Ejército (ECE).

Según la norma, el Megacenter de 42.000 metros cuadrados, ubicado en el barrio de Irpavi, pasó a Economía “manteniéndose vigente e inmodificable el contrato de concesión suscrito con la Empresa Concesionaria Inversiones Grentidem S.A.”.

El decreto aprobado la semana pasada dispone también el traspaso de 13 inmuebles distribuidos en cuatro departamentos, del Ejército a Economía, por el mismo caso de la ECE.

Con el traspaso de propiedades inmuebles, el Ejército se liberará de las deudas generadas por la quebrada ECE, principalmente por la compra de maquinaria china valuada en unos 40 millones de dólares.

La deuda será pagada por el Tesoro General y la maquinaria quedará en poder de la Corporación de las Fuerzas Armadas para el Desarrollo Nacional (COFADENA), dispone el decreto.

El artículo 8 del decreto, referido a la transferencia de inmuebles, autoriza en general al Ministerio de Defensa, al Ejercito y a la Corporación Gestora del Proyecto Abapo-Izozog (Corgepal) transferir a favor de Economía varios bienes inmuebles ubicados en los departamentos de La Paz, Santa Cruz, Beni y Pando.

Otros inmuebles y activos del Ejército entregados al Ministerio de Economía, según el DS 2507:

–          Proyecto Abapo-Izozog de la provincia cordillera del departamento de Santa Cruz con una superficie de 6.000 hectáreas.

–          SENKATA, ubicado en la ciudad de El Alto del departamento de La Paz, con una superficie de 2.5 hectáreas.

–          KORITAMBO, ubicado en la localidad de Achocalla del departamento de La Paz con una superficie de 2,9 hectáreas.

–          Lote terreno Villa Tunari-Achocalla ubicado en el ex fundo Sicuyani Quincuni Pujro con una superficie de 10.000 metros cuadrados.

–          Terreno avenida Busch de Santa Cruz de la Sierra con una superficie de 290 metros cuadrados.

–          Terreno Bethesda ubicado en La Guardia, provincia Andrés Ibáñez de Santa Cruz, con una superficie de cuatro hectáreas.

–          TOROMATAI, ubicado en la localidad de Cercado-Trinidad del departamento del Beni con una superficie de 26 hectáreas.

–          Terreno Anaconda, ubicado en avenida Circunvalación de la ciudad de Montero de Santa Cruz con una superficie de 1.000 hectáreas.

–          EL CHORRO, ubicado en la localidad de Magdalena del departamento de Beni con una superficie de 7,5 hectáreas.

–          GRANJA PARADERO, ubicado en la localidad de Puerto Suárez del departamento de Santa Cruz con una superficie de 193.452 metros cuadrados.

–          Terreno Palos Blancos ubicado en la provincia Nor Yungas, cantón Alto Beni con una superficie de seis hectáreas.

–          Campamento INICUA, ubicado en la provincia Nor Yungas, cantón San Miguel con una superficie de 775 hectáreas.

–          Viviendas funcionales CONAVI 13-B, 22-B, 20-B, 19-B, 14-B y 21-B ubicadas en la urbanización Cobija Plan 52 del departamento de Pando con una superficie de 400 metros cuadrados cada una.

Además de estos bienes se podrán entregar otros del Ejército y del Ministerio de Defensa determinados por las carteras de Economía y Defensa, “hasta cubrir el monto total del crédito adeudado, más intereses devengados y otros costos emergentes del mismo”.

El proceso del cierre de ECE deberá concluir el 30 de septiembre de 2015.

Uno de los ambientes interiores del Megacenter (sector cines). que seguirá operado por el grupo Grentidem. (MC)

Uno de los ambientes interiores del Megacenter (sector cines). que seguirá operado por el grupo Grentidem. (MC)

LA PAZ/Fides

, , ,
34 comments on “Megacenter y otros 13 inmuebles pasan al Min. Economía

  1. Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!

    Responder

  6. My husband and i felt satisfied that Chris could round up his research while using the ideas he was given out of your weblog. It’s not at all simplistic just to continually be giving out tactics which often others may have been trying to sell. So we discover we need the blog owner to give thanks to for that. These explanations you made, the straightforward site navigation, the relationships you make it easier to foster – it’s got everything incredible, and it’s really aiding our son and us imagine that that theme is brilliant, which is especially pressing. Thank you for all!

    Responder

  9. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to be
    precisely what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content for yourself?
    I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a
    lot of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome blog!

    Responder

  11. I like the valuable information you provide for your articles.

    I’ll bookmark your weblog and take a look at once more right
    here frequently. I am relatively certain I will be told plenty of new stuff proper right here!
    Best of luck for the next!

    Responder

  13. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well
    written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
    Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.

    Responder

  16. I am extremely inspired together with your writing talents and also with the format to your weblog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
    Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is rare
    to peer a great blog like this one these days..

    Responder

  17. Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your site in internet explorer, may
    check this? IE nonetheless is the market chief and a good component of other
    folks will miss your wonderful writing due to this
    problem.

    Responder

  18. Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest
    authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My blog
    goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each
    other. If you are interested feel free to shoot me an email.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!

    Responder

  25. It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and it is time
    to be happy. I’ve read this publish and if I could I wish
    to counsel you some attention-grabbing issues or tips.

    Perhaps you can write subsequent articles referring to
    this article. I wish to read more issues about it!

    Responder

  29. I have to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning
    this blog. I really hope to see the same high-grade content from you in the future
    as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged
    me to get my very own website now 😉

    Responder

  33. Hi! I understand this is somewhat off-topic
    but I needed to ask. Does running a well-established website such
    as yours take a large amount of work? I am brand new to operating a blog but
    I do write in my journal on a daily basis. I’d like to start
    a blog so I can easily share my own experience and feelings online.
    Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  34. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just
    your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything.
    However just imagine if you added some great images or videos to
    give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this site could undeniably
    be one of the most beneficial in its field.
    Amazing blog!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>