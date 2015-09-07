Mayores de 60 no deberían ser candidatos, dice Evo

El presidente Evo Morales dijo el lunes que las personas mayores de 60 años no deberían ser candidatos ni ser designados a cargos públicos, porque ya estarían cansados.
Morales reveló su idea en una conferencia de prensa, precisando que la planteó “hace dos o tres años” a la bancada del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) sugiriendo que se estudie un proyecto de ley sobre esa propuesta.
“Hace dos o tres años había planteado ¿por qué no proyectar una ley para que quienes sean mayores a 60 años no puedan ser autoridades electas, designadas?”, dijo Morales.
“Mi experiencia (es que) cuando uno es más joven hay voluntad, fuerza. Estaba en reunión, en negociación con algunos presidentes de edad avanzada y estos se dormían, por eso y por muchas razones”, justificó el mandatario.
Evo Morales tiene 55 años de edad pues nació 26 de octubre de 1959 en la localidad de Orinoca en Oruro. Si vuelve a ser candidato como pretende el oficialismo, cuando se realicen las próximas elecciones generales de 2019 él tendría 60 años.
Morales hizo estas declaraciones al explicar su aceptación a la propuesta de postular a un cuarto periodo como Presidente del Estado, algo que según él es “un pedido de los movimientos sociales y de otros sectores”.
LA PAZ/Fides
