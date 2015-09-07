Morales: Inversión compensa la caída del petróleo

“Las inversiones compensan esta momentánea reducción del precio del petróleo, ayer estaba sobre 48 dólares el barril, si el siguiente año sube a 50 y 60 habrá nuevas transferencias, en el reformulado aumentamos”, indicó el presidente Evo Morales en conferencia de prensa el lunes en Palacio de Gobierno.
Morales, manifestó que los departamentos más afectados con la disminución del precio del crudo serán Tarija y Pando, contrariamente La Paz será la región que menos sentirá la crisis porque no depende de las regalías y puede generar sus ingresos.
“En los últimos días se comenta bastante sobre esta crisis; sin embargo, en Bolivia pese a esa situación vamos bien estamos con crecimiento económico”, mencionó.
Indicó que este año se pretende llegar al 5%, no obstante de enero a la fecha ya se registra un crecimiento del orden de 4,8%.
El Presidente lamentó que los opositores aseveren que el crecimiento del país está basado en el precio de las materias primas, lo que no es cierto porque son las inversiones las que aceleran el aparato productivo.
Sin embargo, dijo que es “obligación” del Gobierno buscar “políticas de austeridad” y lamentó que se “magnifique” la crisis.
Con relación al pago del segundo aguinaldo, mencionó que se estudió bastante su sostenibilidad por lo que descartó que sea un tema electoral, pues -recordó- que se definió que se activará cuando el crecimiento esté por encima del 4,5%.
“Dijimos si es sobre 4,5% está garantizado y si es menos ahí sí tenemos obligación de entender la situación por el bien de la situación económica y la imagen de toda Bolivia”, afirmó.
“Evidentemente por ahora afecta el precio del petróleo y otros en el mundo, eso ya vivimos en 2009″, señaló.
LA PAZ/Fides
