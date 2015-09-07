Fecha de publicación: Lunes 7 de septiembre de 2015 -- 17:41

Programan $us 50 mlns para “El Niño” en sector agrícola

Urbanizaciones y cultivos de Trinidad y áreas vecinas, durante la inundación de 2013 causada por el fenómeno El Niño. (20m.es)

Urbanizaciones y cultivos de Trinidad y áreas vecinas, durante la inundación de 2013 causada por el fenómeno El Niño. (20m.es)

El director de Producción Agropecuaria y Soberanía Alimentaria, Lucio Tito, informó el lunes que el plan de prevención y rehabilitación agrícola, que será puesto en marcha ante la posible presencia del fenómeno de El Niño en el país, prevé una inversión de 50 millones de dólares.

“El día de hoy se ha hecho la entrega a los diferentes ministerios, estamos previendo si existiera este fenómeno un requerimiento poco superior a los 50 millones de dólares”, explicó en entrevista con medios estatales.

Precisó que de esos 50 millones de dólares, 18 millones serán destinados a la prevención y 32 millones a la rehabilitación, en caso de que se registren afectaciones en la producción agrícola, que en el país se desarrolla en 3,8 millones de hectáreas.

“Estamos hablando de 18 millones (de dólares) que se precisarían para el tema preventivo que significaría prepararnos, establecer limpiezas de las zanjas, el drenaje, el establecer una articulación y fortalecer el sistema de alerta temprana porque hay que cuidar el total del área de producción agrícola”, detalló.

Aseguró que el plan nacional contempla la atención de los nueve departamentos y prioriza la región de Beni por la gran producción ganadera que se registra y su vulnerabilidad.

“Hemos focalizado nuestra atención a que la parte del Beni sería el escenario más afectado y más vulnerable por el tema de la presencia del ganado, la gestión 2013 no hubo Niño ni Niña y hubo alrededor casi de 300.000 cabezas que han muerto”, sostuvo.

Agregó que se prevé almacenar un lote de insumos veterinarios y forraje para atender a la producción ganadera del país.

“Estamos implementando un plan que pueda involucrar a los 158 municipios más vulnerables que tenemos del país, en los nueve departamentos”, subrayó.

LA PAZ/ABI

