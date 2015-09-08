A strange prevision

By Carlos A. Quiroga

A somewhat strange news appeared Monday in the turmoil of political shocks, economic debates and social protests that characterize daily life in Bolivia: There is a sector of the Government that is taking early actions against the possibility of a disaster.

It is the agricultural sector. And the disaster is the imminent climate phenomenon “El Niño”, which is expected to bring more rain than ever from November.



The director of Agricultural Production and Food Sovereignty, Lucio Tito announced there are available $ 50 million for

a prevention and rehabilitation plan of the problems that could be caused by flooding, landslides and other disasters that come with “El Niño”.



In Bolivia it is strange that the government or the private sector take actions before a natural phenomenon.



It is also strange the availability of money. The $ 50 million may not be enough but are a record for these situations.



In 2014, “El Niño” seemed a surprise though it was announced, and killed more than 300,000 cows only in the department of Beni, besides causing other huge losses in agriculture and infrastructure.



This year, there is a change, small but significant. Bolivia is preparing.