Fecha de publicación: Martes 8 de septiembre de 2015 -- 09:22

El 25 de octubre segunda vuelta en Guatemala

Un niño en las protesta contra Otto Pérez Molina. (resumen.org)

Un niño en las protesta contra Otto Pérez Molina. (resumen.org)

Más del 50 por ciento del padrón electoral guatemalteco acudió a las urnas a ejercer el sufragio. El candidato Jimmy Morales es virtual ganador de la primera vuelta y se mediría en el balotaje del próximo 25 de octubre con la ex primera dama, Sandra Torres.

El Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) de Guatemala ofreció este lunes los resultados preliminares de las elecciones generales del domingo, en los que el candidato Jimmy Morales es virtual ganador de la primera vuelta y se mediría en el balotaje del próximo 25 de octubre con la ex primera dama, Sandra Torres.

El presidente del TSE, Rudy Pineda, informó que, tras procesarse el 97,53 por ciento de las mesas de votación, Morales, abanderado del Partido Frente de Convergencia Nacional (FCN Nación), lideraba con el 24,02 por ciento de los sufragios.

Sandra Torres, de la Unidad Nacional de la Esperanza (UNE), que se había mantenido hasta el momento en el tercer puesto de la contienda, ahora sumaba 19,62 por ciento del apoyo, con lo que supera a Manuel Baldizón, del partido Líder, quien tiene 19,56 por ciento.

Más de 7,5 millones de guatemaltecos fueron convocados a votar por los cargos de presidente, vicepresidente, 158 diputados, 20 legisladores al Parlamento Centroamericano y 338 corporaciones municipales.

De acuerdo con la máxima autoridad electoral en ese país centroamericano, más del 50 por ciento del padrón electoral acudió a las urnas a ejercer el sufragio. Sin embargo, como ya se había previsto, el alto índice de abstención y votos nulos restaron legitimidad al proceso electoral, debido a la falta de credibilidad que reina en el país luego de las acusaciones de corrupción y la salida abrupta de los cargos del entonces presidente Otto Pérez Molina y la ex mandataria Roxana Baldetti.

En tanto, el ex presidente Pérez Molina conocerá este martes su futuro jurídico durante una audiencia en la que el juez Miguel Ángel Gálvez decidirá si será sometido a juicio como parte de la investigación sobre la trama de corrupción denominada La Línea.

El juez convocó para este martes al imputado —en prisión provisional desde la semana pasada—, sus abogados, fiscales y querellantes para dar su veredicto.

Entre el jueves y viernes últimos, el fiscal del Ministerio Público (Fiscalía) José Morales, con el apoyo de la Comisión Internacional Contra la Impunidad en Guatemala (Cicig) le imputó al ex mandatario los delitos de asociación ilícita, caso especial de defraudación aduanera y cohecho pasivo.

GUATEMALA/Agencias

