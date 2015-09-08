El 25 de octubre segunda vuelta en Guatemala

Más del 50 por ciento del padrón electoral guatemalteco acudió a las urnas a ejercer el sufragio. El candidato Jimmy Morales es virtual ganador de la primera vuelta y se mediría en el balotaje del próximo 25 de octubre con la ex primera dama, Sandra Torres.
El Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) de Guatemala ofreció este lunes los resultados preliminares de las elecciones generales del domingo, en los que el candidato Jimmy Morales es virtual ganador de la primera vuelta y se mediría en el balotaje del próximo 25 de octubre con la ex primera dama, Sandra Torres.
El presidente del TSE, Rudy Pineda, informó que, tras procesarse el 97,53 por ciento de las mesas de votación, Morales, abanderado del Partido Frente de Convergencia Nacional (FCN Nación), lideraba con el 24,02 por ciento de los sufragios.
Sandra Torres, de la Unidad Nacional de la Esperanza (UNE), que se había mantenido hasta el momento en el tercer puesto de la contienda, ahora sumaba 19,62 por ciento del apoyo, con lo que supera a Manuel Baldizón, del partido Líder, quien tiene 19,56 por ciento.
Más de 7,5 millones de guatemaltecos fueron convocados a votar por los cargos de presidente, vicepresidente, 158 diputados, 20 legisladores al Parlamento Centroamericano y 338 corporaciones municipales.
De acuerdo con la máxima autoridad electoral en ese país centroamericano, más del 50 por ciento del padrón electoral acudió a las urnas a ejercer el sufragio. Sin embargo, como ya se había previsto, el alto índice de abstención y votos nulos restaron legitimidad al proceso electoral, debido a la falta de credibilidad que reina en el país luego de las acusaciones de corrupción y la salida abrupta de los cargos del entonces presidente Otto Pérez Molina y la ex mandataria Roxana Baldetti.
En tanto, el ex presidente Pérez Molina conocerá este martes su futuro jurídico durante una audiencia en la que el juez Miguel Ángel Gálvez decidirá si será sometido a juicio como parte de la investigación sobre la trama de corrupción denominada La Línea.
El juez convocó para este martes al imputado —en prisión provisional desde la semana pasada—, sus abogados, fiscales y querellantes para dar su veredicto.
Entre el jueves y viernes últimos, el fiscal del Ministerio Público (Fiscalía) José Morales, con el apoyo de la Comisión Internacional Contra la Impunidad en Guatemala (Cicig) le imputó al ex mandatario los delitos de asociación ilícita, caso especial de defraudación aduanera y cohecho pasivo.
GUATEMALA/Agencias
Useful info. Fortunate me I discovered your site unintentionally,
and I am surprised why this accident did not happened in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Hello, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and also the rest of the site is also very good.
Hi there, I found your website via Google at the same
time as looking for a similar subject, your site came up, it appears great.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply become aware of your weblog through Google,
and located that it’s really informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels.
I will be grateful if you happen to proceed this in future.
A lot of folks can be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Very good post! We are linking to this particularly great article on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
you’re in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible.
It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you have done a wonderful task on this subject!
Amazing! Its genuinely amazing article, I have
got much clear idea about from this article.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an very long comment but
after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just
wanted to say great blog!
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for great information I was looking for this info for my mission.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new
scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
Now I am going to do my breakfast, when having my breakfast coming over again to
read other news.
Thanks for every other informative website.
Where else could I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal approach?
I have a undertaking that I am simply now running on, and
I’ve been at the glance out for such info.
It’s awesome to go to see this web site and reading the views of all
mates about this piece of writing, while I am also keen of getting knowledge.
It’s remarkable in favor of me to have a web site, which is good for my knowledge.
thanks admin
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment
is added I get three emails with the same
comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Many thanks!
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this weblog to obtain hottest updates, so where can i do it
please help.
This post is actually a good one it helps new web users, who are wishing for
blogging.
Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; many of us have developed some nice methods and we are looking to swap strategies with other folks, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Hello there I am so grateful I found your blog page, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Bing for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and
would just like to say thank you for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog
(I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your
RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more,
Please do keep up the great work.
What’s up Dear, are you actually visiting this web page on a regular
basis, if so afterward you will definitely obtain nice knowledge.
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed
in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
It’s fantastic that you are getting ideas from this post as well
as from our dialogue made here.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A handful of my blog audience have complained
about my site not working correctly in Explorer
but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?
Awesome issues here. I’m very glad to look your post. Thanks
so much and I’m taking a look forward to touch you. Will you please
drop me a e-mail?
I know this web site offers quality dependent articles or reviews and extra data, is there any other web page which presents these
kinds of things in quality?
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading
it, you’re a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely
will come back sometime soon. I want to encourage you to
ultimately continue your great posts, have a nice morning!
This is really fascinating, You’re an overly professional blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look ahead to looking for extra of your excellent post.
Additionally, I’ve shared your site in my social networks
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited
this website before but after browsing through many of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and
checking back often!
Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this post is amazing, great written and come with almost all important
infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .
Hi, i believe that i noticed you visited my weblog so i
got here to go back the prefer?.I’m trying to find issues
to improve my web site!I suppose its adequate to use a few of
your ideas!!
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment
didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted
to say wonderful blog!
Asking questions are really fastidious thing if you are not understanding something
fully, but this post presents pleasant understanding yet.
When I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the exact same comment.
There has to be an easy method you can remove me from that service?
Appreciate it!
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for
about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am
anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
If some one desires to be updated with newest technologies
therefore he must be pay a visit this website and be up to date
daily.
If some one wishes expert view regarding running a blog then i propose
him/her to visit this weblog, Keep up the good job.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker who was conducting a
little homework on this. And he in fact ordered me dinner simply because
I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So let me reword this….
Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending the time to discuss this topic here
on your site.
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding
more. Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this info
for my mission.
These are really enormous ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some fastidious factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after going
through many of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I came across it and I’ll be
book-marking it and checking back regularly!
Very quickly this web page will be famous among all blog
viewers, due to it’s good content
Hi there! This blog post could not be written any better!
Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I most
certainly will send this post to him. Fairly certain he’s going to
have a very good read. I appreciate you for sharing!
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful
and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist different users like its helped me.
Good job.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that
“perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal.
I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this.
Also, the blog loads super fast for me on Internet explorer.
Excellent Blog!
Yes! Finally something about travel around.
Having read this I believed it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this content together.
I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worth it!
It’s wonderful that you are getting ideas from this paragraph
as well as from our dialogue made here.
I get pleasure from, result in I discovered just
what I was having a look for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt!
God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something
that helped me. Thank you!
Good response in return of this question with real arguments and describing all regarding
that.