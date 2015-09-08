Segundo día de conflicto de transporte en Sucre

Sucre continúa paralizada el martes, por segundo día consecutivo, por los bloqueos que realizan vecinos contra la elevación de los pasajes en el transporte público, medida que los sindicatos de transportistas tratan de imponer desde el pasado fin de semana.
Los choferes pretenden un alza del 40 por ciento en los pasajes, para ponerlos en un mínimo de 2,10 bolivianos, y en respuesta al bloqueo vecinal han retirado sus vehículos de las calles.
La Gobernación de Chuquisaca declaró tolerancia el martes, con el argumento de facilitar que los fieles católicos asistan a una misa en la Catedral Metropolitana y otras celebraciones de la fiesta de la Virgen de Guadalupe.
Los sindicatos de transporte Sucre y San Cristóbal determinaron el repliegue de las unidades de transporte de sus afiliados ante la amenaza de la Federación de Juntas de Vecinos (FEJUVE) de tomar los buses y obligarles a cobrar la tarifa de 1,50 bolivianos.
En medio del paro, el alcalde de Sucre, Iván Arciénega, presentó a un grupo de propietarios de vehículos de transporte público que prometieron no incrementar su tarifa y salir a trabajar cubriendo las rutas troncales.
Los sindicatos de transportistas convocaron a una reunión para definir cuál será su estrategia ante la determinación del Alcalde de no negociar mientras mantengan su medida de elevar la tarifa a 2,10 bolivianos.
SUCRE/Fides
