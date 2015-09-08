Venezuela amplía cierre fronterizo con Colombia

El presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, anunció el lunes en la noche la ampliación de las zonas de frontera con Colombia cerradas y el despliegue de 3.000 efectivos militares más en la región.
“He decidido proceder al cierre del paso fronterizo de Paraguachón en el estado Zulia para seguir avanzando con la liberación de delitos criminales para militares contrabandistas”, en el noroeste de Venezuela, dijo Maduro durante una transmisión televisiva desde el palacio de Miraflores en Caracas.
El mandatario señaló que los cierres se harán en los municipios zulianos de Mara y Almirante Padilla. En Paraguachón opera una de las principales aduanas comerciales de la región.
En el estado Táchira en Venezuela, también fronterizo con Colombia, ya había 5.000 militares desplegados en zonas de seguridad desde mediados de agosto, cuando se inició el cierre unilateral de la frontera por orden de Maduro.
Caracas justificó la decisión alegando un ataque a militares venezolanos durante una operación anticontrabando, que el mandatario atribuyó a “paramilitares colombianos”.
No obstante el conflicto bilateral escaló cuando ambas cancillerías llamaron a consultas a sus embajadores, en medio de acusaciones de violaciones de derechos humanos de los afectados.
Según Bogotá hasta este lunes la crisis fronteriza ha dejado casi 14.000 colombianos afectados, entre ellos 1.443 deportados desde Venezuela y el resto que han huido por temor a ser expulsados sin sus familias o pertenencias.
Colombia y Venezuela comparten una porosa frontera de 2.219 km, en la que denuncian la actividad de grupos irregulares que lucran con el contrabando de combustible y otros productos altamente subsidiados por el gobierno venezolano.
CARACAS/Agencias
