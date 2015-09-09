Canciller de Chile: Esperamos con tranquilidad el fallo

El ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz, señaló que su país espera “con tranquilidad” el fallo que la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) que entregará el 24 de septiembre por las excepciones preliminares interpuestas por gobierno chileno en contra de la demanda boliviana, que pide al tribunal internacional que obligue a negociar una salida soberana al océano Pacífico.
En los alegatos orales desarrollados entre el 4 y el 8 de mayo, Bolivia señaló que el Tratado de 1904 nada tiene que ver con el actual requerimiento de diálogo y acusó a Chile de intentar dilatar innecesariamente el proceso
Por su parte Chile subrayó que el tema marítimo se encuentra zanjado por el Tratado de Paz y Amistad de 1904, y que Bolivia en sus argumentos intenta esquivar los alcances de dicho tratado.
Muñoz, acompañado del agente ante la CIJ por Chile, Felipe Bulnes, subrayó que el fallo no tendrá incidencia sobre el territorio, ya que el pronunciamiento de la Corte se basará solo en si se declarará competente o no para conocer el fondo de la demanda.
“El 24 de septiembre no hay ninguna decisión sobre el territorio nacional”, indicó el canciller chileno, expresando que el fallo del tribunal se enmarque en las tres alternativas que están en el conocimiento público.
En cuanto a los planes de Bolivia de acudir a otras instancias en el caso de un fallo desfavorable para ellos, Muñoz preguntó abiertamente si ese país acatará el dictamen. “Nosotros nos hemos preguntado varias veces: ¿Va a respetar Bolivia este fallo? Porque ustedes bien lo han dicho, ellos han expresado que tienes otros planes [si el fallo no les favorece]“, sostuvo.
Del mismo modo, manifestó que “no hay ningún plan para dialogar con Bolivia antes del fallo” en esta materia y que el interés radica en discutir “materias que son de interés común”, aunque esto ha sido poco fructífera por la “actitud bastante poco favorable al diálogo” desde la vecina nación.
En tanto el agente Felipe Bulnes, el representante de Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia por la demanda, manifestó que en la evaluación y análisis de los alegatos se arribó a la conclusión de que “hicimos todo lo que estaba a nuestro alcance” para defender los intereses del país y descartó “especular” sobre el resultado que comunicará el tribunal.
A la lectura del fallo solo asistirán los agentes de ambos países y los abogados que no tengan problemas de agenda para llegar hasta el Palacio de la Paz. En tanto, Muñoz descartó su presencia en La Haya.
La Cancillería de Bolivia emitió un comunicado , en el que destaca solo la fecha de la lectura del fallo, el 24 de septiembre.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/ Agencias
