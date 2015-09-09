Mesa: Secretario OEA destaca que Bolivia busque solución pacífica

El portavoz de la demanda marítima boliviana, el ex presidente Carlos Mesa (2003-2005), informó el miércoles que el secretario general de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), el uruguayo Luis Almagro, destacó que Bolivia busque una solución pacífica a su demanda marítima en la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya.
“Don Luis Almagro Secretario Gral. OEA. Destacó que Bolivia haya buscado la solución pacífica del tema en la CIJ”, informó Mesa en su cuenta twitter: @carlosdmesag, tras una reunión con Almagro.
Explicó que en esa reunión, que se realizó en Washington, sede de la OEA, socializó los argumentos de la demanda marítima boliviana en ese alto tribunal internacional.
Desde que Chile se apoderó de las costas bolivianas por Guerra del Pacífico, Bolivia reivindica el derecho de recuperar su cualidad marítima en el Pacífico y en 2013 presentó una demanda ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya para obligar a Chile que cumpla sus compromisos para solucionar la mediterraneidad.
Con relación al fallo que emitirá la CIJ el próximo 24 de septiembre, sobre la inkcompetencia de ese tribunal para conocer la demanda boliviana, presentada por Chile, Mesa dijo se aguarda con “confianza y tranquilidad”.
