Ante caída de ingresos, fideicomiso y crédito para gobernaciones

El Gobierno anunció el jueves una operación sucesiva de fideicomiso y crédito para facilitar recursos extraordinarios a las nueve gobernaciones, reduciendo así el impacto de la caída de ingresos prevista para el 2016.
El fideicomiso será creado con recursos del Banco Central de Bolivia, que utilizará para ello las Reservas Internacionales Netas (RIN), y el crédito externo será destinado a reponer las reservas que sean utilizadas para la creación del fideicomiso, explicó el ministro de Economía, Luis Arce.
La operación fue anunciada después de que el presidente Evo Morales llamara el pasado fin de semana a un “ajuste de cinturones” en el Gobierno nacional y en los gobiernos departamentales y municipales, ante la fuerte caída de precios de los hidrocarburos y minerales en los mercados internacionales.
Arce dijo que el Ministerio de Planificación del Desarrollo gestionará un crédito externo con el objetivo de reponer, en 2016, las RIN que se utilizarán para crear el fideicomiso.
No precisó el monto del fideicomiso, aunque adelantó que tendrá un plazo de 20 años y servirá principalmente para que las gobernaciones puedan cumplir con las contrapartes comprometidas en proyectos de desarrollo en los que participe también el Gobierno nacional.
Arce aseguró que, de con esa operación de deuda, las gobernaciones podrán “liberar recursos propios para obras que pudieran ejecutar dentro de sus planes operativos anuales”.
“Vamos a recurrir a un préstamo del BCB e inmediatamente el Ministerio de Planificación debe gestionar recursos externos; una vez que se logren los recursos externos, vamos a pagarle al Banco Central (…) porque es un crédito que hay que devolverle al Banco Central“, indicó.
Arce dijo que el objetivo del fideicomiso es otorgar solvencia financiera a las gobernaciones, para que no se vean obligadas a paralizar sus proyectos, ante la reducción de ingresos, principalmente del petróleo de Texas WTI, que es el referente para los precios del gas natural que Bolivia exporta a Argentina y Brasil.
El fideicomiso será administrado por el Fondo Nacional de Desarrollo Regional (FNDR), entidad dependiente del Ministerio de Planificación.
Arce justificó el préstamo del BCB afirmando éste es una entidad estatal que cambió de filosofía y “ahora, a diferencia de periodos neoliberales, tiene la misión de contribuir al desarrollo económico del país”.
En la actualidad, Bolivia tiene una de las deudas externas más bajas de la región (unos 5.000 millones de dólares), que significan sólo un 17 % de su Producto Interno Bruto (PIB), añadió el ministro de Economía.
LA PAZ/Fides con reporte de ABI
