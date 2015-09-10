COMCIPO determina paro cuatro días antes del referendo

El Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO), determinó un paro movilizado de 24 horas para el 16 de septiembre por la falta de atención del Gobierno a las demandas fundamentales del pueblo potosino y el rechazo al estatuto autonómico departamental.
El vicepresidente de COMCIPO, Marco Antonio Pumari que la determinación fue asumida por consenso, y marca el reinicio de las movilizaciones exigiendo que el Gobierno cumpla con Potosí.
El dirigente cívico explicó que el “Cabildo de la Potosinidad” será de carácter departamental: “Para tal efecto, se están tomando las previsiones necesarias a fin de garantizar la presencia de representaciones provinciales con el propósito de deliberar y asumir resoluciones concretas en defensa de los intereses regionales”, dijo Pumari.
Con relación al Estatuto Autonómico, Pumari indicó que la socialización del rechazo continúa y se intensificará la próxima semana en las provincias.
POTOSÍ/Fides
fantastic publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the other specialists of
this sector don’t understand this. You must continue
your writing. I am confident, you’ve a great readers’
base already!
I feel that is among the such a lot important information for me.
And i am satisfied studying your article. However
wanna remark on some common issues, The site style is wonderful, the articles
is truly nice : D. Good task, cheers
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would
like to find out where u got this from. thanks a lot
Howdy would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
Hey! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems
with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of
a good platform.
Thanks for another magnificent post. Where else could anyone get that kind of
info in such a perfect approach of writing?
I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am at
the look for such info.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites
I stumbleupon every day. It’s always interesting to read
articles from other authors and practice something from other websites.
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness
to your put up is simply spectacular and that i
could suppose you are knowledgeable on this subject.
Fine together with your permission allow me to take hold of your feed
to stay up to date with approaching post. Thank you a million and please continue the rewarding work.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about hair salons.
Regards
It’s awesome designed for me to have a web page, which is good in support of my experience.
thanks admin