Fecha de publicación: Jueves 10 de septiembre de 2015 -- 20:04

COMCIPO determina paro cuatro días antes del referendo

Marcha de COMCIPO el 9 de septiembre. (APG)

El Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO), determinó un paro movilizado de 24 horas para el 16 de septiembre por la falta de atención del Gobierno a las demandas fundamentales del pueblo potosino  y el rechazo al estatuto autonómico departamental.

El vicepresidente de COMCIPO, Marco Antonio Pumari que la determinación fue asumida por consenso, y marca el reinicio de las movilizaciones exigiendo que el Gobierno cumpla con Potosí.

El dirigente cívico explicó que el “Cabildo de la Potosinidad” será de carácter departamental: “Para tal efecto, se están tomando las previsiones necesarias a fin de garantizar la presencia de representaciones provinciales con el propósito de deliberar y asumir resoluciones concretas en defensa de los intereses regionales”, dijo Pumari.

Con relación al Estatuto Autonómico, Pumari indicó que la socialización del rechazo continúa y se intensificará la próxima semana en las provincias.

POTOSÍ/Fides

 

 

 

