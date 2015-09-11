Standard and Poor’s rebajó la nota de Petrobras

La agencia de calificación Standard & Poor’s rebajó este jueves la nota de riesgo de la petrolera estatal brasileña Petrobras y las de decenas de bancos y otras empresas de Brasil, un día después de retirarle el grado de inversión a la deuda soberana nacional. S&P rebajó el miércoles la nota de Brasil a BB+, considerado como de “bono basura” y con perspectiva negativa, lo que supuso retirarle la calificación de buen pagador que ostentaba desde 2008.
La nota de Petrobras pasó de BBB- a BB, calificación que sitúa los bonos de la empresa, la mayor de Brasil, como un activo especulativo, indicó la agencia en un comunicado.
En la lista de empresas cuyas notas fueron degradadas figuran 11 bancos, entre ellos, los mayores del país, incluidos los privados Itaú, Bradesco y la filial brasileña del Santander. Todos recibieron nota BB+, equivalente al “bono basura” y con perspectiva negativa.
Asimismo, fueron degradados al nivel especulativo los públicos Banco do Brasil, Caixa Económica Federal y el Banco Nacional de Desarrollo Económico y Social (Bndes), la institución financiera del Gobierno para el fomento de obras.
También fueron rebajadas, en mayor o menor nivel, las calificaciones de otras grandes empresas como la constructora Odebrecht, el conglomerado Votorantim, la cervecera Ambev o la petroquímica Braském.
Un grado, a lo menos, perdieron el Puerto de Santos, la central hidroeléctrica de Itaipú, que Brasil comparte con Paraguay, una veintena de empresas de energía y una decena de concesionarias de carreteras, entre otras.
BRASILIA/Agencias
