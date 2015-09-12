Aviadores y petroleros empatan a uno

Sobre la hora y sin opción al reclamo el plantel de Wilstermann resignó dos puntos en casa con el empate (1-1) que se registró la noche del viernes contra Petrolero en el estadio Félix Capriles, de Cochabamba por la séptima fecha del Campeonato Apertura.
Los rojos tuvieron una sufrida faena, ante un equipo que estaba concentrado en su juego que además contó con la buena producción del arquero del equipo del chaco Alex Arancibia quien tapó todas las que pudo que dejó mal parado a los dueños de casa que tenían la esperanza de acortar distancias con el líder del torneo, Sport Boys.
Para el equipo de Cochabamba el resultado fue un castigo a su falta de eficacia, porque en el primer tiempo se contabilizó más de seis ataques de gol, pero Amilcar Sánchez, Félix Quero, Edivaldo Rojas, Marcelo Bergese no pudieron depositar el balón al fondo del arco del elenco chaqueño.
Petrolero llegó al Valle con una sola idea que fue plasmada en el campo de juego, la defensa también hizo lo suyo, se ubicó bien en su campo de juego, el técnico Celso Ayala hizo una buena lectura del compromiso y puso a los hombres necesarios para lograr los puntos fuera de casa.
Con esa unidad en el elenco chaqueño crece las esperanzas de conseguir buenos resultados fuera de casa, la dirigencia y sus seguidores esperan que el plantel llegue a un campeonato internacional, que sería el primero en su historia, pero hay mucho camino por recorrer.
Si los jugadores de Wilstermann no fallaban en la puntada final en el primer tiempo se estaría hablando de una goleada, pero la historia fue otra, porque una vez más genera jugadas de gol pero el fútbol se gana con los tantos anotados no con las llegadas, lo que también molestó al técnico Juan Manuel Llop quien no ocultó su malestar al término del cotejo.
Mientras que Ayala tuvo la clave de mantener el ritmo de los jugadores, quienes atacaron cuando era necesario pero sin descuidar su sector y terminaron el primer tiempo con un gol en contra, que después fue remontado con propios méritos.
El equipo de Wilstermann se puso en ventaja en el último suspiro del primer tiempo (46´), mediante Amílcar Sánchez quien remata directo al arco con tan mala suerte para un defensor que la pelota choca en su cuerpo y se mete en el arco que custodiaba Arancibia.
La segunda etapa no cambió mucho, pero Petrolero estuvo más cerca de ahogar la fiesta y es en el minuto 83 cuando Eduardo Castedo le quita la sonrisa a los hinchas rojos a pocos días de celebrar el aniversario de Cochabamba. Los hinchas aviadores no esperaban tal resultado y se fueron del escenario deportivo con sabor a poco y la rabia contenida.
