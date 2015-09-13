Fecha de publicación: Domingo 13 de septiembre de 2015 -- 19:36

Marco Ortega: Pese a la CONMEBOL, seguimos trabajando

Marco Ortega, presidente interino de la FBF. (APG)

“La determinación de la Conmebol no afecta en nada del trabajo que está realizando la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), pero si podría haber consecuencias a futuro, sin embargo nosotros seguiremos adelante”, declaró Marco Ortega, presidente interino de la FBF.

La declaración la hizo el domingo en conferencia de prensa ante las constantes consultas con referencia a la medida de la Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol de no reconocer a la nueva directiva federativa y que para este ente Carlos Chávez continúa como presidente de la FBF, pese a que tanto la dirigencia de la Liga y la ANF le quitaron todo el respaldo, Chávez es investigado (junto a otros directivos) por un caso de corrupción y está recluido en la cárcel de Palmasola, Santa Cruz de manera preventiva.

“No sé en qué se basan para mandar estos comunicados, nosotros no somos dirigente electos de la FBF porque no hubo elección, nos regimos a las normas y de acuerdo a los artículos, realizamos una sucesión estatutaria”, añadió el directivo y fue claro al puntualizar que la determinación de la Conmebol “debe ser por el compadrerío que tienen con Chávez”.

En los pasados días la Confederación Sudamericana en su página oficial mediante un comunicado destacó que: “El comité ejecutivo de la CONMEBOL reunido el día ayer (por el pasado jueves) volvió a tratar la situación de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol, ratificando por unanimidad su decisión adoptada en fecha 25 de agosto de 2015 de no reconocer los efectos de la Resolución No. 001/2015 del Congreso Extraordinario de esta asociación”.

Ortega además explicó que enviaron a la CONMEBOL documentos en el que se explica las acciones tomadas en la Federación, las cuales no habrían sido consideradas por los directivos, pero “nos mantendremos firmes. A futuro pueden haber consecuencias, tenemos un compromiso internacional el próximo mes (eliminatorias debut contra Uruguay), ellos (la Confederación) no está viendo las consecuencias, lo que buscan es amedrentar”.

Para mal de los pesares de los dirigentes federativos, el vicepresidente de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano, Freddy Tellez el próximo martes en el Comité Ejecutivo de los ligueros solicitará el cambio de presidente del ente, porque considera que Ortega no puede seguir en esa función.

