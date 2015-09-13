Un nuevo naufragio se cobra al menos 34 vidas en una isla griega

Al menos 34 migrantes, entre ellos una quincena de bebés y niños, fallecieron al naufragar la embarcación que los llevaba rumbo a Grecia, anunciaron los guardacostas griegos, en la que podría ser la peor tragedia registrada en un solo naufragio en aguas griegas desde que comenzó la crisis de los refugiados.
El navío transportaba a 112 personas, incluyendo a cuatro bebes y diez niños y niñas, cuando zozobró frente a la isla de Farmakonisi, en el sur del mar Egeo. Los guardacostas rescataron a 68 personas mientras que otras 29 lograron llegar a la playa a nado.
Por otro lado, las labores de búsqueda para hallar a cuatro niños y un adulto desaparecidos tras el naufragio de un barco de migrantes el sábado frente a la isla de Samos no dieron ningún resultado.
La Organización Internacional para las Migraciones indicó que más de 430.000 migrantes y refugiados cruzaron el Mediterráneo con destino Europa en lo que va de año, y cifró en 2.748 los que murieron o desaparecieron en el intento.
De ese total, cerca de 310.000 llegaron a Grecia, que ya quedó desbordada.
“Grecia aplica estrictamente los tratados europeos e internacionales sin ignorar el humanismo ni la solidaridad”, declaró el domingo la primera ministra interina, Vassiliki Thanou, de visita a Mitilene, en la isla de Lesbos, en primera línea de la llegada de migrantes.
Tachó además de “inaceptables” las críticas contra Atenas por la forma en que gestiona la crisis.
La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, llamó el sábado a Grecia a proteger mejor las fronteras externas de la UE y reclamó un diálogo con Turquía por donde transitan muchos migrantes venidos sobre todo de Siria.
“Grecia también debe tomar sus responsabilidades” en la protección de las fronteras externas de la UE ya que ésta “no está actualmente garantizada”, dijo Merkel.
