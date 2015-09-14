FELCN incauta 1.881 kilos de marihuana en el Chaco

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN) incautó de 1881 kilos de marihuana en un operativo realizado en el Hito 2 en el Gran Chaco, frontera con Paraguay, informó el lunes en conferencia de prensa el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.
Según el funcionario es “el secuestro más cuantioso de droga” y estimó que el cargamento tiene un valor de $us 3 millones en el mercado chileno, donde presuntamente se dirigían los dos vehículos interceptados el 12 de septiembre en un operativo de las fuerza antidroga.
La FELCN aprehendió a dos sospechosos que transportaban la droga en 73 bolsas de yute que a su vez contenían 1859 paquetes de marihuana.
“La droga es de origen paraguayo”, dijo el Ministro Romero a tiempo de informar que los dos aprehendidos serán puestos a disposición del Ministerio Público.
En lo que va del mes de septiembre, la FELCN ha realizado con éxito al menos 10 operativos de alto impacto en todo el país que le han permitido secuestrar al menos 800 kilogramos de cocaína y casi 3.500 kilogramos de marihuana por un valor aproximado de $us 7.000.000.
En ese lapso de tiempo también se ha procedido a la aprehensión de una veintena de sospechosos y al secuestro de dos avionetas, 28 armas, más de 6.000 cartuchos de munición y 11 vehículos.
LA PAZ/ Fides
Hi there i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere,
when i read this post i thought i could also make comment due to this sensible paragraph.
Hi to every , because I am in fact keen of reading this
weblog’s post to be updated regularly. It consists of good data.
whoah this blog is magnificent i really like reading your
posts. Keep up the good work! You know, lots of people are hunting around for this
information, you can aid them greatly.
Hi there to all, how is everything, I think every one is
getting more from this website, and your views are fastidious in favor of new visitors.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality
articles or blog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I
eventually stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So i am satisfied to express
that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I found out exactly what
I needed. I most certainly will make certain to don?t disregard
this site and provides it a look regularly.
This paragraph provides clear idea in support of the new people of blogging,
that genuinely how to do blogging.
This piece of writing offers clear idea in favor of the new viewers of
blogging, that actually how to do blogging and site-building.
Wow, this paragraph is nice, my sister is analyzing these things,
therefore I am going to tell her.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for full lace
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our
community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve performed a formidable process and our whole
group will likely be grateful to you.
Fantastic blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a
paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused
.. Any tips? Cheers!