Fecha de publicación: Lunes 14 de septiembre de 2015 -- 20:10

FELCN incauta 1.881 kilos de marihuana en el Chaco

Bloques de marihuana decomisada en la frontera con Paraguay. (APG)

Bloques de marihuana decomisada en la frontera con Paraguay. (APG)

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN) incautó de 1881 kilos de marihuana en un operativo realizado en el Hito 2  en el Gran Chaco, frontera con Paraguay, informó el lunes en conferencia de prensa el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.

Según el funcionario  es “el secuestro más cuantioso de droga” y estimó que el cargamento tiene un valor de $us 3 millones en el mercado chileno, donde presuntamente se dirigían los dos vehículos interceptados el 12 de septiembre en un operativo de las fuerza antidroga.

La FELCN aprehendió a dos sospechosos que transportaban la droga en 73 bolsas de yute que a su vez contenían 1859 paquetes de marihuana.

“La droga es de origen paraguayo”, dijo el Ministro Romero a tiempo de informar que los dos aprehendidos serán puestos a disposición del Ministerio Público.

En lo que va del mes de septiembre, la FELCN ha realizado con éxito al menos 10 operativos de alto impacto en todo el país que le han permitido secuestrar al menos 800 kilogramos de cocaína y casi 3.500 kilogramos de marihuana por un valor aproximado de $us 7.000.000.

En ese lapso de tiempo también se ha procedido a la aprehensión de una veintena de sospechosos y al secuestro de dos avionetas, 28 armas, más de 6.000 cartuchos de munición y 11 vehículos.

LA PAZ/ Fides

