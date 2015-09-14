Ocho turistas mexicanos muertos en Egipto

Policías y militares egipcios mataron a 12 personas, entre ellos a ocho turistas mexicanos, e hirieron a otras 10 cuando atacaron por error a una caravana a la que confundieron con militantes insurgentes en el desierto del oeste del país, dijo el lunes el Ministerio del Interior.
Fuentes de seguridad y judiciales de Egipto dijeron que ocho mexicanos y cuatro egipcios perdieron la vida en el incidente, y que entre los heridos había también ocho mexicanos y dos egipcios.
En México, la cancillería había informado de dos muertos confirmados y seis heridos.
El grupo de 22 turistas había aparcado sus vehículos todo terreno a un lado de la ruta para hacer una barbacoa en el oasis de Bahariya, localizado en el desierto occidental egipcio, cuando miembros de las fuerzas armadas comenzaron a dispararles, dijeron fuentes de seguridad.
Cuando parte del convoy de turistas intentó escapar otros agentes de seguridad les dispararon en tierra.
La canciller Claudia Ruiz Massieu, dijo que los turistas habían sido atacados por un avión y un helicóptero de las fuerzas egipcias.
El desierto occidental de Egipto es un destino popular entre los aficionados de los safaris, pero no ha sido un punto de gran actividad miliciana o insurgente. La principal preocupación de la policía y el ejército en la zona ha sido la lucha contra el contrabando en la larga y porosa frontera con Libia.
Egipto libra una batalla contra la insurgencia que se fortaleció después de que las fuerzas militares depusieron al presidente islámico Mohamed Mursi de la Hermandad Musulmana a mediados del 2013, luego de enormes protestas contra su gobierno.
EL CAIRO/Agencias
