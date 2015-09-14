Fecha de publicación: Lunes 14 de septiembre de 2015 -- 19:48

Ocho turistas mexicanos muertos en Egipto

Policías egipcios vigilan frente al hospital Dar al Fouad, donde permanecen ingresados los turistas que fueron confundidos por terroristas.(Yucatan.com)

Policías egipcios vigilan frente al hospital Dar al Fouad, donde permanecen ingresados los turistas que fueron confundidos por terroristas.(Yucatan.com)

Policías y militares egipcios mataron a 12 personas, entre ellos a ocho turistas mexicanos, e hirieron a otras 10 cuando atacaron por error a una caravana a la que confundieron con militantes insurgentes en el desierto del oeste del país, dijo el lunes el Ministerio del Interior.

Fuentes de seguridad y judiciales de Egipto dijeron que ocho mexicanos y cuatro egipcios perdieron la vida en el incidente, y que entre los heridos había también ocho mexicanos y dos egipcios.

En México, la cancillería había informado de dos muertos confirmados y seis heridos.

El grupo de 22 turistas había aparcado sus vehículos todo terreno a un lado de la ruta para hacer una barbacoa en el oasis de Bahariya, localizado en el desierto occidental egipcio, cuando miembros de las fuerzas armadas comenzaron a dispararles, dijeron fuentes de seguridad.

Cuando parte del convoy de turistas intentó escapar otros agentes de seguridad les dispararon en tierra.

La canciller Claudia Ruiz Massieu, dijo que los turistas habían sido atacados por un avión y un helicóptero de las fuerzas egipcias.

El desierto occidental de Egipto es un destino popular entre los aficionados de los safaris, pero no ha sido un punto de gran actividad miliciana o insurgente. La principal preocupación de la policía y el ejército en la zona ha sido la lucha contra el contrabando en la larga y porosa frontera con Libia.

Egipto libra una batalla contra la insurgencia que se fortaleció después de que las fuerzas militares depusieron al presidente islámico Mohamed Mursi de la Hermandad Musulmana a mediados del 2013, luego de enormes protestas contra su gobierno.

EL CAIRO/Agencias

,
34 comments on “Ocho turistas mexicanos muertos en Egipto

  3. Outstanding post however , I was wanting to know if you could write
    a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.

    Many thanks!

    Responder

  7. What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads.
    I am hoping to give a contribution & assist different users like its aided me.
    Good job.

    Responder

  12. What you posted was very logical. However, what about this?
    what if you composed a catchier title? I am not saying
    your information is not solid, but what if you added something
    that makes people desire more? I mean RadioFides.com | Ocho
    turistas mexicanos muertos en Egipto is a little vanilla. You should peek
    at Yahoo’s front page and see how they create article
    headlines to get people interested. You might add a video or a related picture or two to grab people
    interested about everything’ve got to say. In my opinion, it could bring your website a little bit more interesting.

    Responder

  18. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but,
    I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for
    your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site
    and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.

    Responder

  26. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It truly
    helpful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to present something
    again and help others like you helped me.

    Responder

  27. I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading extremely slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
    I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder

  29. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment
    but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr…
    well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say
    fantastic blog!

    Responder

  30. I have been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours lately, but I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours.
    It’s pretty value sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made just right
    content as you did, the net might be much more helpful
    than ever before.

    Responder

  31. Hi! I’ve been following your site for a long
    time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a
    shout out from New Caney Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the
    fantastic work!

    Responder

  32. Appreciating the persistence you put into your blog and in depth information you present.

    It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Excellent read!
    I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  33. I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners
    and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>