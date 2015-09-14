Rada dice que Doria Medina arma “guerra sucia” contra la reelección de Evo

El viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, acusó a Samuel Doria Medina de montar una campaña contra la propuesta de la reelección del presidente Evo Morales, plateada por la Coordinadora Nacional por el Cambio (CONALCAM).
“El señor (Samuel ) Doria Medina desata hoy una campaña sucia contra la CONALCAM, por medios de comunicación, y hay algunas personas que se prestan a este objetivo, con tal de desprestigiar a los movimientos sociales y a su iniciativa de repostular al presidente Evo Morales”, indicó Rada en conferencia de prensa en Palacio de Gobierno.
Para el Viceministro el líder oposito llega a utilizar estos recursos por: “Ser parte de una derecha huérfana de argumentos serios y sólo acude a esta guerra sucia como único recurso contra la voluntad de los movimientos sociales”.
Dijo que una muestra de esta guerra son las declaraciones de un grupo de campesinos que se presentaron en diferentes medios de comunicación para desconocer la representación del CONALCAM y su intención de ser los proponentes de la reelección de Evo Morales.
“Los movimientos sociales han comprendido que la profundización de la democracia es el referéndum para la repostulación del presidente Evo Morales”, aclaró Rada.
Reiteró que el 17 de septiembre la CONALCAM presentará su iniciativa a la Asamblea Legislativa en un acto a desarrollarse en la plaza Murillo de La Paz.
LA PAZ/Fides
