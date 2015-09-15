El presidente Evo Morales participó el martes en el “encierro” o desfile principal de la Fiesta de San Roque de Tarija, que comenzó hace un mes. Morales alzó en andas al patrono de esa ciudad, presenció el baile de los “chunchos” y visitó el museo del templo de San Roque, en el barrio homónimo. En parte de sus actividades, estuvo acompañado por el ex presidente Jaime Paz Zamora y autoridades nacionales y locales.
2 comments on “Masivo “encierro” de la Fiesta de San Roque en Tarija”
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues
of plagorism or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve
either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.
Do you know any ways to help protect against content from being ripped off?
I’d truly appreciate it.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thank you!