Fecha de publicación: Martes 15 de septiembre de 2015 -- 19:21

FABOL suspende la huelga

La dirigencia de Futbolista Agremiados de Bolivia. (APG)

La dirigencia de Futbolista Agremiados de Bolivia (FABOL). (APG)

La huelga anunciada por los jugadores de la Liga Profesional del Futbol Boliviano  fue suspendida una vez que los dirigentes entregaron un cheque de garantía por 300 mil dólares a los representantes de Futbolista Agremiados de Bolivia (FABOL) en la tarde del martes en la ciudad de Sucre.

El encargado de dar la noticia fue el presidente interino de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF) Marco Ortega que indicó: “Nosotros estamos garantizando con un cheque el pago de esta deuda a los jugadores, para el pago en noventa días, de esta manera los partidos están garantizados, lo mismo que el trabajo de la Selección Nacional”, dijo el dirigente liguero, quien expresó que a futuro esperan no tener más problemas.

FABOL anunció el pasado lunes 14 de septiembre que ingresaba en huelga indefinida, que incluso afectaría a los jugadores convocados a la selección. La medida de presión estaba dirigida a los dirigentes de los clubes Wilstermann, Blooming y San José, que en conjunto deben 300 mil dólares, por concepto de sueldos, primas y premios a sus deportistas.

La octava fecha del Torneo Apertura de Liga comenzará el jueves y se jugara, viernes, sábado y domingo y después ingresa en un paréntesis por la eliminatoria mundialista Rusia 2018, del 21 de septiembre hasta el 16 de octubre.

SUCRE/Fides

 

