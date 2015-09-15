Industria en el Chaco: BCB prestará Bs 13.880 mlns a YPFB

El Banco Central prestará 13.880 millones de bolivianos a YPFB (1.994 millones de dólares), para el proyecto de construcción de la Planta de Propileno y Polipropileno en el Gran Chaco de Tarija, según una disposición contenida en la ley de presupuesto reformulado presentada por el Gobierno a la Asamblea Plurinacional.
El presidente de la Comisión de Planificación de la Cámara de Diputados, Javier Zabaleta, dijo que el proyecto de ley incluye también otro préstamo 3.180 millones de bolivianos destinados al fideicomiso en favor de las gobernaciones, anunciado recientemente por el presidente Evo Morales como paliativo a la caída de ingresos.
La planta de Propileno y Polipropileno en la provincia Gran Chaco de Tarija será el mayor complejo de industrialización de derivados de gas natural construido en Bolivia. El Gobierno pretende que su producción aliente el desarrollo de industrias de plástico y materiales químicos de diverso uso.
Utilizará como materia prima los líquidos extraídos en una planta separadora recién inaugurada en el mismo Gran Chaco, que procesa el gas natural que Bolivia bombea a Argentina en un volumen que se prevé llegará a 30 millones de metros cúbicos diarios dentro de dos o tres años.
Sobre el fideicomiso a crearse para ayudar a las gobernaciones que enfrentan dificultades por la caída de sus ingresos como consecuencia de la crisis internacional del petróleo y los minerales, el proyecto de presupuesto reformulado indica que los 3.180 millones de bolivianos que dispondrá de las reservas internacionales netas serán devueltos con un préstamo internacional que debe conseguir el Ministerio de Planificación.
El fideicomiso será administrado por el Fondo Nacional de Desarrollo Regional, como fiduciario.
LA PAZ/Fides
