Baldivieso llama sólo a bolivianos de origen

*Excluidos Daniel Vaca, Pablo Escobar, Juan Carlos Arce y Martin Smedberg Dalence, más los renunciantes Ronald Raldes y Marcelo Martins*

*Todos los convocados son de clubes nacionales*

Julio César Baldivieso convocó el miércoles a la selección boliviana de fútbol a 30 jugadores, todos bolivianos de nacimiento y de clubes nacionales.

Quedaron fuera de la convocatoria hecha por el director técnico –aparte de los renunciantes Ronald Raldes y Marcelo Martins- el arquero Daniel Vaca y el centrocapista/atacante Pablo Escobar de The Strongest, el delantero Juan Carlos Arce de Bolívar y el mediocampista Martín Smedberg Dalence que milita en el fútbol sueco, entre las ausencias más notorias.

Los 30 convocados trabajarán en concentración del lunes 21 al jueves 25 de septiembre en La Paz y la lista definitiva de la selección, para la eliminatoria mundialista, será publicada el viernes 25, dijo el presidente interino de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol, Marco Ortega, en la breve conferencia de prensa de presentación de la lista, en Cochabamba.

Bolivia debutará en la eliminatoria como local, el 8 de octubre ante Uruguay.

Baldivieso, sin atender consultas de la prensa, leyó la siguiente lista de jugadores convocados, destacando que los dos últimos eran juveniles con intención de ganar experiencia:

Arqueros: Romel Quiñónez (Bolívar), Carlos Lampe (Sport Boys), Gustavo Salvatierra (Wilstermann)

Defensores: Ramiro Ballivián (The Strongest), Juan Carlos Zampiery (Sport Boys), Edward Zenteno (Wilstermann), Ronald Eguino (Bolívar), Jorge Ignacio Cuéllar (Wilstermann), Cristian Coimbra (Blooming), Jair Torrico (The Strongest), Jorge Enrique Flores (Universitario).

Mediocampistas: Leonel Morales (Sport Boys), Pablo Pedraza (Real Potosí), Miguel Angel Hurtado (Blooming), Jaime Arrascaita (Bolívar), Alejandro Chumacero (The Strongest), Alejandro Meleán (Oriente Petrolero), Raúl Castro (The Strongest), Mario Parrado (San José), Walter Veizaga (The Strongest), Amílcar Sánchez (Wilstermann), Rudy Cardozo (Bolívar), Erwin Saavedra (Bolívar), Pedro Azogue (Oriente Petrolero).

Delanteros: Miguel Suárez (Wilstermann), Rodrigo Ramallo (The Strongest), Yasmani Duk (Sport Boys), Gilbert Alvarez (Real Potosí), Leonardo Vaca (Blooming) y Alberto Pinto (Oriente Petrolero).

COCHABAMBA/Fides