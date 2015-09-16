Baldivieso llama sólo a bolivianos de origen

*Excluidos Daniel Vaca, Pablo Escobar, Juan Carlos Arce y Martin Smedberg Dalence, más los renunciantes Ronald Raldes y Marcelo Martins*
*Todos los convocados son de clubes nacionales*
Julio César Baldivieso convocó el miércoles a la selección boliviana de fútbol a 30 jugadores, todos bolivianos de nacimiento y de clubes nacionales.
Quedaron fuera de la convocatoria hecha por el director técnico –aparte de los renunciantes Ronald Raldes y Marcelo Martins- el arquero Daniel Vaca y el centrocapista/atacante Pablo Escobar de The Strongest, el delantero Juan Carlos Arce de Bolívar y el mediocampista Martín Smedberg Dalence que milita en el fútbol sueco, entre las ausencias más notorias.
Los 30 convocados trabajarán en concentración del lunes 21 al jueves 25 de septiembre en La Paz y la lista definitiva de la selección, para la eliminatoria mundialista, será publicada el viernes 25, dijo el presidente interino de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol, Marco Ortega, en la breve conferencia de prensa de presentación de la lista, en Cochabamba.
Bolivia debutará en la eliminatoria como local, el 8 de octubre ante Uruguay.
Baldivieso, sin atender consultas de la prensa, leyó la siguiente lista de jugadores convocados, destacando que los dos últimos eran juveniles con intención de ganar experiencia:
Arqueros: Romel Quiñónez (Bolívar), Carlos Lampe (Sport Boys), Gustavo Salvatierra (Wilstermann)
Defensores: Ramiro Ballivián (The Strongest), Juan Carlos Zampiery (Sport Boys), Edward Zenteno (Wilstermann), Ronald Eguino (Bolívar), Jorge Ignacio Cuéllar (Wilstermann), Cristian Coimbra (Blooming), Jair Torrico (The Strongest), Jorge Enrique Flores (Universitario).
Mediocampistas: Leonel Morales (Sport Boys), Pablo Pedraza (Real Potosí), Miguel Angel Hurtado (Blooming), Jaime Arrascaita (Bolívar), Alejandro Chumacero (The Strongest), Alejandro Meleán (Oriente Petrolero), Raúl Castro (The Strongest), Mario Parrado (San José), Walter Veizaga (The Strongest), Amílcar Sánchez (Wilstermann), Rudy Cardozo (Bolívar), Erwin Saavedra (Bolívar), Pedro Azogue (Oriente Petrolero).
Delanteros: Miguel Suárez (Wilstermann), Rodrigo Ramallo (The Strongest), Yasmani Duk (Sport Boys), Gilbert Alvarez (Real Potosí), Leonardo Vaca (Blooming) y Alberto Pinto (Oriente Petrolero).
COCHABAMBA/Fides
I do accept as true with all of the ideas you have introduced on your post.
They’re really convincing and will certainly work.
Still, the posts are very short for starters. Could you please extend
them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to
do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let
you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the problem solved soon. Thanks
Hello to every single one, it’s truly a good for me to pay a
visit this web site, it includes precious Information.
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post!
It is the little changes which will make the biggest changes.
Thanks for sharing!
Hi there to all, the contents present at this web page are really remarkable
for people knowledge, well, keep up the good work fellows.
It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve learn this put up and if I could I desire to suggest
you some interesting things or advice. Perhaps you can write subsequent
articles relating to this article. I want to read more things about
it!
Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a fair price?
Kudos, I appreciate it!
Very soon this website will be famous among all blogging and site-building
visitors, due to it’s pleasant content
Aw, this was a really good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to generate
a superb article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and don’t manage to get anything done.
I read this post fully regarding the comparison of most up-to-date and
earlier technologies, it’s amazing article.
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article is awesome,
great written and include almost all important infos.
I would like to see extra posts like this .
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about gifting soccer shoes.
Regards
Hello! I’ve been reading your website for some time now and finally got the
bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Houston Texas!
Just wanted to tell you keep up the excellent job!
I read this post completely on the topic of the
comparison of hottest and preceding technologies, it’s awesome article.
I love it when people come together and share ideas.
Great website, continue the good work!
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
Hello, yup this paragraph is really pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it on the topic of blogging.
thanks.
Why people still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world everything is existing on web?
We are a group of volunteers and starting a
brand new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with
valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable process
and our whole neighborhood can be thankful to you.
It’s amazing designed for me to have a website, which is beneficial designed for my knowledge.
thanks admin
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
I am quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | Baldivieso
llama sólo a bolivianos de origen < Liked it!
Normally I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish
to say that this write-up very forced me to try
and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me.
Thanks, quite great post.
I used to be able to find good advice from your articles.
Hi there, its good paragraph regarding media print, we all understand media is a wonderful source
of information.
Yes! Finally someone writes about if.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Excellent way of telling, and pleasant article to take data about my presentation topic, which i
am going to convey in school.
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone
during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my cell
phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, excellent site!
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board
and I to find It truly helpful & it helped me out a lot.
I am hoping to present something again and help others such as you aided me.
We stumbled over here by a different website and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking over your web page yet
again.
Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your next post thank you once again.
I have fun with, result in I found exactly what I used to
be taking a look for. You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt!
God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
I simply could not leave your website prior to suggesting that I really
loved the standard info a person supply in your guests?
Is gonna be again regularly to investigate cross-check new
posts
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and everything.
However think of if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this website
could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its niche.
Terrific blog!
I am no longer certain the place you are getting your
info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or figuring out more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was searching for this info for my mission.
I enjoy looking through a post that will make people think.
Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!