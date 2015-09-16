Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 16 de septiembre de 2015 -- 16:10

Baldivieso llama sólo a bolivianos de origen

*Excluidos Daniel Vaca, Pablo Escobar, Juan Carlos Arce y Martin Smedberg Dalence, más los renunciantes Ronald Raldes y Marcelo Martins*

*Todos los convocados son de clubes nacionales*

Julio César Baldivieso, observa el césped y las tribunas vacías del estadio Hernando Siles durante una reciente inspección. (APG)

Julio César Baldivieso, observa el césped y las tribunas vacías del estadio Hernando Siles durante una reciente inspección. (APG)

Julio César Baldivieso convocó el miércoles a la selección boliviana de fútbol a 30 jugadores, todos bolivianos de nacimiento y de clubes nacionales.

Quedaron fuera de la convocatoria hecha por el director técnico –aparte de los renunciantes Ronald Raldes y Marcelo Martins- el arquero Daniel Vaca y el centrocapista/atacante Pablo Escobar de The Strongest, el delantero Juan Carlos Arce de Bolívar y el mediocampista Martín Smedberg Dalence que milita en el fútbol sueco, entre las ausencias más notorias.

Los 30 convocados trabajarán en concentración del lunes 21 al jueves 25 de septiembre en La Paz y la lista definitiva de la selección, para la eliminatoria mundialista, será publicada el viernes 25, dijo el presidente interino de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol, Marco Ortega, en la breve conferencia de prensa de presentación de la lista, en Cochabamba.

Bolivia debutará en la eliminatoria como local, el 8 de octubre ante Uruguay.

Baldivieso, sin atender consultas de la prensa, leyó la siguiente lista de jugadores convocados, destacando que los dos últimos eran juveniles con intención de ganar experiencia:

Arqueros: Romel Quiñónez (Bolívar), Carlos Lampe (Sport Boys), Gustavo Salvatierra (Wilstermann)

Defensores: Ramiro Ballivián (The Strongest), Juan Carlos Zampiery (Sport Boys), Edward Zenteno (Wilstermann), Ronald Eguino (Bolívar), Jorge Ignacio Cuéllar (Wilstermann), Cristian Coimbra (Blooming), Jair Torrico (The Strongest), Jorge Enrique Flores (Universitario).

Mediocampistas: Leonel Morales (Sport Boys), Pablo Pedraza (Real Potosí), Miguel Angel Hurtado (Blooming), Jaime Arrascaita (Bolívar), Alejandro Chumacero (The Strongest), Alejandro Meleán (Oriente Petrolero), Raúl Castro (The Strongest), Mario Parrado (San José), Walter Veizaga (The Strongest), Amílcar Sánchez (Wilstermann), Rudy Cardozo (Bolívar), Erwin Saavedra (Bolívar), Pedro Azogue (Oriente Petrolero).

Delanteros: Miguel Suárez (Wilstermann), Rodrigo Ramallo (The Strongest), Yasmani Duk (Sport Boys), Gilbert Alvarez (Real Potosí), Leonardo Vaca (Blooming) y Alberto Pinto (Oriente Petrolero).

COCHABAMBA/Fides

,
37 comments on “Baldivieso llama sólo a bolivianos de origen

  1. I do accept as true with all of the ideas you have introduced on your post.

    They’re really convincing and will certainly work.
    Still, the posts are very short for starters. Could you please extend
    them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.

    Responder

  2. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
    The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to
    do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let
    you know. The style and design look great though!
    Hope you get the problem solved soon. Thanks

    Responder

  6. It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy.

    I’ve learn this put up and if I could I desire to suggest
    you some interesting things or advice. Perhaps you can write subsequent
    articles relating to this article. I want to read more things about
    it!

    Responder

  7. Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing?

    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.

    Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a fair price?
    Kudos, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  13. Hello! I’ve been reading your website for some time now and finally got the
    bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Houston Texas!
    Just wanted to tell you keep up the excellent job!

    Responder

  21. I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
    I am quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff right here!
    Good luck for the next!

    Responder

  29. Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone
    during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
    I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my cell
    phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, excellent site!

    Responder

  34. I simply could not leave your website prior to suggesting that I really
    loved the standard info a person supply in your guests?
    Is gonna be again regularly to investigate cross-check new
    posts

    Responder

  35. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is valuable and everything.
    However think of if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
    Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this website
    could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its niche.
    Terrific blog!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>