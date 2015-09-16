Comenzó Congreso Eucarístico Nacional en Tarija

Con el descubrimiento de una placa en el monumento al Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, en el mirador de la Loma de San Juan, se inauguró el miércoles en Tarija el Quinto Congreso Eucarístico Nacional, informó el obispo Javier Del Río.
“Estamos destapando una placa aquí en el Cristo de la Loma de San Juan con motivo de este Quinto Congreso Eucarístico Nacional que se realiza en Tarija del 16 al 20 de septiembre”, indicó el jefe local de la Iglesia Católica.
Del Río dijo que a partir del jueves trabajarán en horas de la mañana en el colegio La Salle con talleres, seminarios, conferencias y charlas, todo referente a la eucaristía; mientras que en las tardes habrá celebración de misas en 10 iglesias de la ciudad.
“En el congreso se va a abordar todos los temas referentes a la vida cristiana, eucaristía y doctrina social de la Iglesia, eucaristía y pastoral social, eucaristía y familia, todo lo que afecta a la vida cristiana relacionado con la eucaristía”, indicó.
Del Río agregó que el sábado en horas de la tarde se tendrá la visita de la Virgen de Chaguaya, imagen que será traída desde su santuario, ubicado a 70 kilómetros de la capital.
“El lema del Congreso es ‘Pan partido para la vida del mundo’. El pan partido es el pan que se consagra, se parte, se comparte en la misa y que los cristianos reconocemos como el cuerpo de Cristo”, explicó.
El congreso será clausurado el domingo en la mañana con la eucaristía que presidirá el cardenal legado pontificio del papa Francisco, Daniel Fernando Sturla Berhouet, arzobispo de Montevideo, Uruguay.
Se estima la participación de unas 1.500 personas del interior del país y unas 500 de la ciudad de Tarija.
TARIJA/ABI
