Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 16 de septiembre de 2015 -- 11:14

Dilma advierte sobre versión moderna de golpe en Brasil

La presidenta brasileña Dilma Rousseff durante una declaración a la prensa. (br.com)

La presidenta de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff, que enfrenta la amenaza de una impugnación y llamados a renunciar por parte de políticos opositores, dijo el miércoles en una entrevista con una radio que utilizar una crisis como un mecanismo para llegar al poder es una “versión moderna de un golpe de Estado”.

Brasil sufre su peor recesión en 25 años y fiscales están indagando en un enorme escándalo de corrupción surgido en el seno de la compañía estatal Petrobras, pero los investigadores no han presentado evidencia que implique a la presidenta, cuya popularidad se ha hundido a mínimos históricos.

RIO DE JANEIRO/Reuters

