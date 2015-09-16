Dilma advierte sobre versión moderna de golpe en Brasil

La presidenta de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff, que enfrenta la amenaza de una impugnación y llamados a renunciar por parte de políticos opositores, dijo el miércoles en una entrevista con una radio que utilizar una crisis como un mecanismo para llegar al poder es una “versión moderna de un golpe de Estado”.
Brasil sufre su peor recesión en 25 años y fiscales están indagando en un enorme escándalo de corrupción surgido en el seno de la compañía estatal Petrobras, pero los investigadores no han presentado evidencia que implique a la presidenta, cuya popularidad se ha hundido a mínimos históricos.
RIO DE JANEIRO/Reuters
Great article.
I delight in, result in I discovered exactly what I was taking a look for.
You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
At this time I am going to do my breakfast, once having my breakfast coming over again to read additional news.
I’m not sure exactly why but this weblog is loading extremely slow
for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
May I simply say what a relief to uncover an individual who really knows what they’re
talking about on the internet. You actually know how to bring a problem to light and
make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side
of the story. I was surprised you’re not more popular
because you definitely have the gift.
This is a really good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere.
Simple but very precise info… Thank you for sharing this
one. A must read article!
My family members every time say that I am wasting my time here at web, but I know I am getting know-how daily
by reading thes pleasant content.
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to tears at work so
I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m
not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, amazing site!
At this time it looks like Drupal is the preferred blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely helpful information particularly the last part I care for
such information much. I was seeking this particular info for a very long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful
and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & assist other users like
its helped me. Great job.
I think the admin of this site is really working hard in support of his web page, since here every stuff
is quality based information.
I believe what you typed was very logical. However, what
about this? what if you typed a catchier title? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how
to run your website, however what if you added something that grabbed
people’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | Dilma advierte
sobre versión moderna de golpe en Brasil is kinda plain. You
might look at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create news headlines to get viewers to click.
You might try adding a video or a related picture or two to get readers
excited about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it could bring your blog a little bit more interesting.