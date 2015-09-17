Fecha de publicación: Jueves 17 de septiembre de 2015 -- 16:48

Bs 492, multa para los que no voten el domingo

Ingreso al SERECI en la ciudad de La Paz. (ABI)

Ingreso al SERECI en la ciudad de La Paz. (ABI)

El presidente del Tribunal Electoral Departamental (TED) de La Paz, Marcelo Valdez Alarcón, informó el jueves que se aplicarán sanciones administrativas y una multa económica a quienes no asistan a emitir su voto en el referendo autonómico, el domingo 20 de septiembre.

La autoridad explicó que la sanción administrativa se refiere a la restricción de los trámites en entidades bancarias durante tres meses y la económica es el pago de una multa del 30 por ciento del salario mínimo nacional, que significa 492 bolivianos, para levantar la sanción administrativa.

La ciudadanía que no asista a las urnas para emitir su voto podrá recabar el certificado de sufragio del TED, previo depósito de la suma mencionada en una cuenta del TED. Sin embargo, si existe un certificado de impedimento como justificación, el ente electoral extenderá el certificado de sufragio sin exigir el pago.

Como establece la ley electoral, 48 horas antes del proceso electoral, el Tribunal Electoral Departamental de La Paz hará la entrega de todo el material necesario para el acto electoral del domingo en el área rural y un día antes para las ciudades de La Paz y El Alto.

Valdez informó que policías y efectivos militares estarán encargados de brindar seguridad en los recintos electorales

LA PAZ/Fides

 

