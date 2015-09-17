Presidentes de Colombia y Venezuela se reunirán el lunes

Los presidentes Juan Manuel Santos de Colombia y Nicolás Maduro de Venezuela se reunirán el lunes 21 en Quito para dialogar sobre la crisis fronteriza que afecta a los dos países desde hace tres semanas, anunció el presidente ecuatoriano, Rafael Correa.
“Son buenas noticias para América Latina”, dijo Correa en la noche del miércoles durante una visita a la provincia de El Cañar, precisando que el encuentro colombo-venezolano se producirá a las 14:00 horas (15:00hora boliviana).
Correa será anfitrión del encuentro, como presidente temporal de la Comunidad de Estados Latinoamericanos y Caribeños (CELAC), junto con el mandatario uruguayo Tabaré Vásquez, presidente temporal de la Unión de Naciones Sudamericanas (Unasur).
Las relaciones entre Colombia y Venezuela están tensas luego de que un ataque armado contra militares venezolanos fuera atribuido por Maduro a paramilitares colombianos. Tras ello, Maduro dispuso el estado de excepción, el cierre de algunos cruces fronterizos y la aplicación de medidas enérgicas de combate al contrabando, lo que a su vez generó un éxodo de inmigrantes que regresaron a Colombia y una fuerte crisis fronteriza y diplomática.
Correa dijo que propiciaba una reunión directa entre ambos mandatarios “siendo muy respetuosos de la soberanía de esos países, sabiendo que es un problema bilateral, pero que nos afecta como región y también asumiendo las responsabilidades (de) la presidencia de la CELAC”.
Los gobiernos de Colombia y Venezuela confirmaron la reunión. El anuncio del encuentro disminuye la tensión después de que Maduro ordenara la noche del martes el cierre de los últimos pasos fronterizos vía terrestre que unían a los dos países.
“Por fin se va a dar el ‘face to face’ con Santos. Allí estaré en Quito dándole la mano a Santos y sentándonos a conversar a fondo y de manera extendida todos los temas de la agenda para construir una nueva frontera de paz”, afirmó Maduro en televisión.
La canciller colombiana María Ángela Holguín confirmó también que Santos aceptó la invitación al dialogo que le hicieron Correa y Vázquez.
Según Bogotá, las condiciones que puso Santos para el diálogo son la creación de un corredor humanitario, el respeto a los derechos humanos y que se permitiera a los colombianos deportados recoger sus objetos personales se han cumplido.
QUITO/Agencias
