Sismo en Chile: diez muertos, graves daños, un millón de evacuados

El terremoto de 8,4 grados Richter frente a Illapel, ocurrido al final de la tarde del miércoles y que afectó a ocho regiones chilenas dejó 10 muertos y provocó la evacuación de un millón de personas en Chile, además de la formación de olas de entre tres y cuatro metros.

“Debemos lamentar la pérdida de las cinco personas que ya se han informado y agregar a otras tres, para hacer un total de ocho fallecidos”, informó el ministro del Interior, Jorge Burgos. Horas más tarde, se confirmaron dos más.

La Presidenta, Michelle Bachelet, viajó a la zona afectada, en el norte del país, junto a los ministros de Obras Públicas, Alberto Undurraga, y de Salud, Carmen Castillo.

En un primer momento, el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos reportó que el movimiento telúrico tuvo una magnitud de 7,9, pero rápidamente la corrigió a 8,4. Funcionarios estadounidenses indicaron que se produjo en el Pacífico a las 19:54 de la noche y que el epicentro estaba a unos 280 kilómetros al norte-noroeste de Santiago y a 55 kilómetros al oeste de la ciudad norteña de Illapel, así como a cinco kilómetros de profundidad.

Para el ministro del Interior la cifra de víctimas mortales es “baja, muy baja” en relación con otros “fenómenos de esta magnitud”.

El Gobierno indicó que las ciudades de Choapa, Illapel, Salamanca, Canela y Los Vilos y Coquimbo son las más afectadas por el terremoto. Todas han sido declaradas zona catastrófica.

Muchos de los residentes pasaron la noche a la intemperie por temor a las réplicas. Cinco horas después del terremoto se habían registrado una treintena de nuevos temblores, algunos con una magnitud superior a 7.

Manuel Moya, 38 años, y su esposa durmieron en la calle, frente a su casa completamente destruida.

“Yo pensé que era el fin del mundo y que íbamos a morir todos. Esto no pasaba, no pasaba. Dicen que fue magnitud 8, pero se sintió como 10”, dijo a la agencia The Associated Press.

En Illapel, muchos de los residentes vivieron el sismo en la plaza mayor mientras asistían a un concurso de cueca _ el baile típico chileno _ con motivo de la fiesta de la independencia el 18 de septiembre.

El alcalde, Denis Cortés, dijo que el terremoto provocó el caos en la zona. Haciendo un rápido balance de los daños, Cortés explicó: “Tenemos muchos cables cortados, muros caídos, el cementerio en partes destruido y muchas tumbas abiertas por lo cual tenemos una emergencia sanitaria (…) Estamos muy cerca del epicentro pero por tener este tipo de construcción y más población, somos los más afectados. Tenemos daños estructurales importantes en edificios públicos’’.

La ciudad más afectada por la entrada de agua fue Coquimbo, donde se estima que penetró unos 70 metros hacia zonas pobladas. En el balneario de Concón, 130 kilómetros al noroeste de Santiago, las primeras olas, de hasta unos cuatro metros, del tsunami también ingresaron hacia la ciudad, informó su alcalde Oscar Sumonte.

El sismólogo Sergio Barrientos precisó que el movimiento de las placas tectónicas de Nazca y Sudamericana provocó una ruptura de unos 200 kilómetros, lo que hace presumir que habrá muchas más réplicas.

El desalojo de la población fue el mayor en el borde costero decretado desde el terremoto del 1° de abril de 2014, que afectó Iquique, Antofagasta y otras ciudades del norte. Chile tiene más de 4.000 kilómetros de costa.

Chile es una de las naciones más sísmicas del mundo por ubicarse en el llamado cinturón del Pacífico, y la mayoría de sus edificaciones están diseñadas para soportar fuertes movimientos telúricos. Su población sabe cómo reaccionar ante ellos, por lo que quienes viven en el borde costero evacuan de inmediato hacia zonas altas.

