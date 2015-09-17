Vecinos bloquean la carretera Trinidad-Santa Cruz

La Federación de Juntas Vecinales (FEJUVE) de Trinidad bloquea la carretera Trinidad-Santa Cruz exigiendo que el alcalde de la capital beniana, Mario Suárez, los reconozca y deje de coordinar con la otra organización vecinal que encabeza Ruth Ortega.
El corte de vía comenzó a las 05.00, con cerca de un centenar de personas, ubicadas en el kilómetro cinco a la altura de la planta de electricidad de ENDE.
El ejecutivo de la FEJUVE movilizada, Hugo Nava, indicó que el alcalde Suárez quiere desconocer la voluntad de los vecinos trinitarios, quienes lo eligieron hace un mes como su representante.
Nava aseguró que mantendrán el corte de vía hasta obtener una respuesta clara del Alcalde de Trinidad.
“Esta medida tiene carácter indefinido hasta que el Alcalde Suárez nos reconozca como la única FEJUVE”, afirmó Nava.
Por su parte Ortega, que representa a la FEJUVE reconocida por Suárez, indicó que la otra organización solo tiene fines políticos, pues está integrada por militantes del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) y no representa a los vecinos.
TRINIDAD/Fides
