Horno Ausmelt de Vinto funde primera carga de estaño

El horno Ausmelt, que representa la mayor renovación tecnológica de la Empresa Metalúrgica de Vinto, produjo el viernes su primera “sangría” de estaño fundido.
A la exitosa “prueba en caliente” (galería de imágenes) asistieron el ministro de Minería, César Navarro, otras autoridades del sector y representantes políticos y cívicos de Oruro.
La nueva instalación, construida casi totalmente en Bolivia con tecnología y diseño australianos, permitirá duplicar a mediano plazo la producción nacional de lingotes de estaño metálico de máxima pureza, que es actualmente de unas 12.000 toneladas métricas finales anuales.
El proceso de calentamiento del horno Ausmelt comenzó hace dos semanas y la fundición regular de estaño comenzaría la próxima semana, según autoridades.
