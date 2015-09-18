Los indecisos protagonistas en Grecia

Las elecciones anticipadas que se celebrarán el próximo domingo, 20 de septiembre, en Grecia se presentan como las más reñidas en 15 años, y dos días antes de la cita en las urnas, todos los sondeos dan un práctico empate entre conservadores e izquierdistas.
Según las últimas encuestas, no se puede dar una imagen fiable del comportamiento que tendrán los electores en las urnas, porque hay demasiadas incógnitas. Dos de ellas son el nivel de indecisos y de abstención; esta última podría ser mucho más elevada que en las elecciones de enero y en el referéndum de julio.
La mayoría de los institutos sitúan el porcentaje de indecisos entre el 10 % y el 15 %, mientras que no hay apenas cifras publicadas sobre la abstención. En Grecia el voto es obligatorio, con excepciones que dependen de una serie de factores, pero en la práctica no se multa al que infringe la ley.
Los institutos demoscópicos coinciden en que una elevada abstención perjudica sobre todo a Syriza, que tiene un arraigo de voto mucho más bajo que la conservadora Nueva Democracia.
De acuerdo a las investigaciones demoscópicas, a pocos días de las elecciones Syriza solo tenía asegurado al 64 % de los votantes de enero, mientras que Nueva Democracia contaba con el 84 %.
Todos los institutos coinciden en que los neonazis de Amanecer Dorado podrán defender el tercer puesto, con un porcentaje de entre el 6,2 % y el 6,7 % de los votos.
Con seguridad entrarán en el Parlamento los socialdemócratas de Pasok, el comunista KKE y el centrista To Potami, todos entre el 5 % y el 7 %. A partir de ahí, la imagen que dan los institutos vuelve a ser difusa.
La mayoría de los sondeos da a la Unidad Popular -partido escindido de Syriza- justo dentro del arco parlamentario.
30 % de los votos para una mayoría parlamentaria
El sistema electoral griego otorga al partido más votado un bonus de 50 en un parlamento de 300 escaños. En la práctica eso significa que si la primera fuerza ronda el 30 % -en una cámara de siete formaciones- necesitará formar una coalición con dos partidos pequeños.
Si se queda claramente por debajo del 30 %, tan solo una gran coalición podrá garantizar la mayoría parlamentaria.
Insumisos al euro
El portavoz de la Izquierda Plural (IU-ICV-CHA) en el Congreso español, José Luis Centella, ha subrayado este viernes que Grecia sólo podrá afrontar una salida social de la crisis si tras las elecciones del próximo domingo se forma un Gobierno que se muestre “insumiso” frente al euro.
Así lo ha asegurado Centella en un desayuno informativo organizado en el Congreso en el que ha dicho desconocer por qué ningún dirigente de IU va a acudir al mitin de cierre de campaña que el líder de Syriza, Alexis Tsipras, va a protagonizar este viernes en Atenas y en el que sí va a participar el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.
El también secretario general del PCE ha explicado que su formación no apuesta por que Grecia impulse una “salida unilateral” del euro, pero está convencido de que, tras haberse “violentado” el resultado del referéndum griego, es necesario que el próximo Ejecutivo se muestre “insumiso” ante los dictados del Banco Central Europeo.
ATENAS/Agencias
