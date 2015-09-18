San Buenaventura: primer quintal de azúcar en octubre

La Empresa Azucarera San Buenaventura producirá su primer quintal de azúcar en octubre, en etapa de prueba, anunció el viernes el gerente general de ese proyecto estatal, Ramiro Lizondo.
“Nosotros tenemos previsto tener nuestro primer quintal de azúcar los primeros días del mes de octubre, pero vamos a ver, siempre y cuando no nos falle nada, y esperamos cumplir con ese compromiso. (…) El lunes 21 (de septiembre) vamos a iniciar las pruebas de carga, estamos trabajando en dobles turnos de cuatro horas”, declaró a medios estatales.
Lizondo remarcó que la próxima semana será la primera vez que la planta procesará caña para la obtención de azúcar, y “si todo sale bien” se procesará entre 100 a 140 toneladas de caña por hora para las pruebas de carga.
Hasta ahora, la construcción de la planta industrial de azúcar en San Buenaventura, provincia Iturralde del norte de La Paz, tiene un 95 por ciento de avance físico.
Elizondo anunció que la primera zafra comercial del nuevo ingenio está programada para 2016 y su producción se destinará exclusivamente al mercado interno. “Este año la zafra que vamos hacer es una prueba”, apuntó.
El Gobierno invirtió 174 millones de dólares para la construcción de la planta con tecnología china, que tendrá una capacidad de procesamiento de 7.000 toneladas diarias de caña de azúcar.
A partir del 2016, la producción de San Buenaventura crecerá progresivamente hasta alcanzar los máximos previstos de 1,2 millones de quintales de azúcar refinada al año, 100.000 litros diarios de alcohol potable y 1.650 toneladas/año de bagazo hidrolizado, que es un alimento animal y fertilizante orgánico.
Actualmente, los únicos departamentos productores de azúcar son Santa Cruz y Tarija.
LA PAZ/Con reporte de ABI
