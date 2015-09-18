Fecha de publicación: Viernes 18 de septiembre de 2015 -- 14:41

Uruguay presenta nómina para el partido con Bolivia

Óscar Washington Tabárez, técnico de la selección uruguaya. (CONMEBOL)

Óscar Washington Tabárez, técnico de la selección uruguaya. (CONMEBOL)

La Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol (AUF) anunció este viernes una lista de 23 jugadores que actúan en clubes internacionales para los primeros partidos de la clasificatoria sudamericana para el Mundial Rusia-2018 contra Bolivia y Colombia, el 8 y 12 de octubre próximos.

La lista del seleccionador Oscar Tabárez no incluye a los sancionados Luis Suárez, del FC Barcelona, y Edinson Cavani, del París Saint Germain, titulares indiscutidos en la ofensiva charrúa.

Uruguay debutará en el camino hacia Rusia contra Bolivia, el 8 de octubre en La Paz, y cuatro días después medirá fuerzas con Colombia, en el Estadio Centenario en Montevideo.

El plantel reservado no deparó sorpresas y es el siguiente:

Guardametas: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray, TUR), Martín Silva (Vasco da Gama, BRA), Rodrigo Muñoz (Libertad, PAR).

Defensas: Maximiliano Pereira (Oporto, POR), Gastón Silva (Torino, ITA), Martín Cáceres (Juventus, ITA), José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid, ESP), Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid, ESP), Sebastián Coates (Sunderland, ENG), Emiliano Velázquez (Getafe, ESP), Alvaro Pereira (Independiente, ARG), Mathías Corujo (Universidad de Chile, CHI).

Volantes: Camilo Mayada (River Plate, ARG), Alvaro González (Atlas, MEX), Carlos Sánchez (River Plate, ARG), Egidio Arévalo Ríos (Tigres, MEX), Nicolás Lodeiro (Boca Juniors, ARG), Cristian Rodríguez (Independiente, ARG).

Delanteros: Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro, BRA), Diego Rolán (Burdeos, FRA), Jonathan Rodríguez (Deportivo La Coruña, ESP), Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough, ENG), Abel Hernández (Hull City, ENG).

MONTEVIDEO/CONMEBOL

 

,
11 comments on “Uruguay presenta nómina para el partido con Bolivia

  4. Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you
    amend your web site, how can i subscribe for
    a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny
    bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea

    Responder

  5. Tremendous things here. I’m very satisfied to look your post.
    Thank you so much and I am taking a look ahead to contact you.
    Will you kindly drop me a mail?

    Responder

  7. Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for information approximately this subject for
    ages and yours is the greatest I have came upon till now.
    But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the supply?

    Responder

  10. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this
    website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
    you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my
    own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
    thanks a lot

    Responder

  11. Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Taking a few minutes
    and actual effort to create a top notch article…
    but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>