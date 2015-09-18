Uruguay presenta nómina para el partido con Bolivia

La Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol (AUF) anunció este viernes una lista de 23 jugadores que actúan en clubes internacionales para los primeros partidos de la clasificatoria sudamericana para el Mundial Rusia-2018 contra Bolivia y Colombia, el 8 y 12 de octubre próximos.
La lista del seleccionador Oscar Tabárez no incluye a los sancionados Luis Suárez, del FC Barcelona, y Edinson Cavani, del París Saint Germain, titulares indiscutidos en la ofensiva charrúa.
Uruguay debutará en el camino hacia Rusia contra Bolivia, el 8 de octubre en La Paz, y cuatro días después medirá fuerzas con Colombia, en el Estadio Centenario en Montevideo.
El plantel reservado no deparó sorpresas y es el siguiente:
Guardametas: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray, TUR), Martín Silva (Vasco da Gama, BRA), Rodrigo Muñoz (Libertad, PAR).
Defensas: Maximiliano Pereira (Oporto, POR), Gastón Silva (Torino, ITA), Martín Cáceres (Juventus, ITA), José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid, ESP), Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid, ESP), Sebastián Coates (Sunderland, ENG), Emiliano Velázquez (Getafe, ESP), Alvaro Pereira (Independiente, ARG), Mathías Corujo (Universidad de Chile, CHI).
Volantes: Camilo Mayada (River Plate, ARG), Alvaro González (Atlas, MEX), Carlos Sánchez (River Plate, ARG), Egidio Arévalo Ríos (Tigres, MEX), Nicolás Lodeiro (Boca Juniors, ARG), Cristian Rodríguez (Independiente, ARG).
Delanteros: Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro, BRA), Diego Rolán (Burdeos, FRA), Jonathan Rodríguez (Deportivo La Coruña, ESP), Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough, ENG), Abel Hernández (Hull City, ENG).
MONTEVIDEO/CONMEBOL
I delight in, result in I discovered just what I was looking for.
You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have
a nice day. Bye
What’s up, constantly i used to check website posts here early in the morning, as i like to
gain knowledge of more and more.
It’s not my first time to pay a visit this website,
i am visiting this web page dailly and obtain pleasant information from here daily.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you
amend your web site, how can i subscribe for
a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny
bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Tremendous things here. I’m very satisfied to look your post.
Thank you so much and I am taking a look ahead to contact you.
Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Valuable info. Lucky me I discovered your web site accidentally, and I
am surprised why this accident didn’t took place earlier!
I bookmarked it.
Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for information approximately this subject for
ages and yours is the greatest I have came upon till now.
But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the supply?
It’s great that you are getting ideas from this piece of writing as
well as from our dialogue made at this time.
Appreciation to my father who stated to me concerning this web site,
this webpage is actually remarkable.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this
website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my
own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
thanks a lot
Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Taking a few minutes
and actual effort to create a top notch article…
but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.