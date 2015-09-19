Fecha de publicación: Sábado 19 de septiembre de 2015 -- 11:34

Cinco departamentos, a referendos de estatutos de autonomía

Referendo

Los primeros referendos de estatutos de autonomía después del cambio de Constitución de Bolivia se realizarán este domingo, al cabo de procesos de elaboración de documentos y campañas con escasa participación ciudadana.

Los estatutos de autonomía serán votados en los departamentos de  Chuquisaca,  Cochabamba, La Paz, Oruro y Potosí.

Los otros cuatro departamentos –Beni, Pando, Santa Cruz y Tarija- los estatutos de autonomía fueron aprobados en referendos antes del cambio constitucional de 2009.

En los municipios de Huanuni (Oruro), Cocapata (Cochabamba) y Tacopaya (Cochabamba) serán sometidas al voto las cartas orgánicas municipales, en tanto que en los municipios indígenas de Charagua Iyambae (Santa Cruz) y Totora Marka (Oruro) el voto será sobre sus estatutos autonómicos indígenas.

El Tribunal Supremo Electoral y los tribunales departamentales involucrados aseguraron que todo el proceso de organización ha concluido oportunamente y que sólo falta la participación ciudadana en el acto electoral.

La votación por el Sí o el No en los cinco departamentos y en los municipios debe comenzar a las 8 de la mañana y concluir a las 16:00 horas.

Las autoridades electorales comenzarán a la 20:00 horas del domingo el cómputo de las actas de votación.

Autoridades policiales dijeron que al menos 17.000 efectivos estarán movilizados en los cinco departamentos para garantizar el orden y la seguridad.

El Gobierno afirmó que la votación para los estatutos autonómicos en cinco departamentos es fundamental para contribuir al fortalecimiento de las autonomías y del desarrollo de los departamentos y de las autonomías indígenas, insistiendo en el criterio gubernamental de que no los referendos no deberían tener sello político-partidario.

“Pedimos a todos los ciudadanos y ciudadanas en edad de votar que puedan participar de uno de los actos fundamentales para la construcción de la autonomía que hoy se está forjando al amparo de la nueva Constitución Política del Estado”, dijo el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana.

El ministro de Autonomías, Hugo Siles, aseguró que un eventual rechazo a algún estatuto no traerá consecuencias negativas para el nivel central, aunque sí para los departamentos y los municipios que “tendrán menos posibilidades de poder desarrollar de manera descentralizada la ejecución competencial de sus normas y leyes”.

“Si no se aprueba el estatuto, el proceso de legislación departamental tendría un escollo y tendría que en gran medida el departamento inspirarse sobre normas supletorias del nivel central, por lo tanto es una decisión ciudadana que no está sujeta a consignas ni a un partido político”, dijo.

El opositor gobernador de La Paz, Félix Patzi (Sol.bo), evitó manifestarse a favor o en contra del estatuto del departamento, advirtiendo sólo que “si el referéndum rechaza el estatuto en parte será consecuencia de la mala campaña del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), que priorizó la consigna antes que la explicación”.

Según Patzi, quien anteriormente rechazó el estatuto que será sometido a voto, “la estrategia del MAS fue presentar el sí al estatuto como el apoyo al presidente Evo Morales y el no como una forma de dar la espalda al proceso de cambio, y en ningún momento explicaron en qué consistía el estatuto departamental y menos los beneficios del que traerá a los paceños”.

Patzi afirmó que el resultado mostrará si el volver a cargar toda la responsabilidad de una elección a la imagen del Presidente es una buena o mala estrategia política.

Entre las campañas de oposición destacó también el paro convocado el miércoles por el Comité Cívico Potosinista, que realiza movilizaciones antigubernamentales desde julio y que ahora pide votar por el No al estatuto de Potosí.

En Cochabamba, la ex diputada Rebeca Delgado, que se separó del MAS, hizo campaña de último momento quemando en público varios ejemplares del estatuto de Cochabamba.

LA PAZ/Fides

