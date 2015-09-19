Cinco departamentos, a referendos de estatutos de autonomía

Los primeros referendos de estatutos de autonomía después del cambio de Constitución de Bolivia se realizarán este domingo, al cabo de procesos de elaboración de documentos y campañas con escasa participación ciudadana.
Los estatutos de autonomía serán votados en los departamentos de Chuquisaca, Cochabamba, La Paz, Oruro y Potosí.
Los otros cuatro departamentos –Beni, Pando, Santa Cruz y Tarija- los estatutos de autonomía fueron aprobados en referendos antes del cambio constitucional de 2009.
En los municipios de Huanuni (Oruro), Cocapata (Cochabamba) y Tacopaya (Cochabamba) serán sometidas al voto las cartas orgánicas municipales, en tanto que en los municipios indígenas de Charagua Iyambae (Santa Cruz) y Totora Marka (Oruro) el voto será sobre sus estatutos autonómicos indígenas.
El Tribunal Supremo Electoral y los tribunales departamentales involucrados aseguraron que todo el proceso de organización ha concluido oportunamente y que sólo falta la participación ciudadana en el acto electoral.
La votación por el Sí o el No en los cinco departamentos y en los municipios debe comenzar a las 8 de la mañana y concluir a las 16:00 horas.
Las autoridades electorales comenzarán a la 20:00 horas del domingo el cómputo de las actas de votación.
Autoridades policiales dijeron que al menos 17.000 efectivos estarán movilizados en los cinco departamentos para garantizar el orden y la seguridad.
El Gobierno afirmó que la votación para los estatutos autonómicos en cinco departamentos es fundamental para contribuir al fortalecimiento de las autonomías y del desarrollo de los departamentos y de las autonomías indígenas, insistiendo en el criterio gubernamental de que no los referendos no deberían tener sello político-partidario.
“Pedimos a todos los ciudadanos y ciudadanas en edad de votar que puedan participar de uno de los actos fundamentales para la construcción de la autonomía que hoy se está forjando al amparo de la nueva Constitución Política del Estado”, dijo el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana.
El ministro de Autonomías, Hugo Siles, aseguró que un eventual rechazo a algún estatuto no traerá consecuencias negativas para el nivel central, aunque sí para los departamentos y los municipios que “tendrán menos posibilidades de poder desarrollar de manera descentralizada la ejecución competencial de sus normas y leyes”.
“Si no se aprueba el estatuto, el proceso de legislación departamental tendría un escollo y tendría que en gran medida el departamento inspirarse sobre normas supletorias del nivel central, por lo tanto es una decisión ciudadana que no está sujeta a consignas ni a un partido político”, dijo.
El opositor gobernador de La Paz, Félix Patzi (Sol.bo), evitó manifestarse a favor o en contra del estatuto del departamento, advirtiendo sólo que “si el referéndum rechaza el estatuto en parte será consecuencia de la mala campaña del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), que priorizó la consigna antes que la explicación”.
Según Patzi, quien anteriormente rechazó el estatuto que será sometido a voto, “la estrategia del MAS fue presentar el sí al estatuto como el apoyo al presidente Evo Morales y el no como una forma de dar la espalda al proceso de cambio, y en ningún momento explicaron en qué consistía el estatuto departamental y menos los beneficios del que traerá a los paceños”.
Patzi afirmó que el resultado mostrará si el volver a cargar toda la responsabilidad de una elección a la imagen del Presidente es una buena o mala estrategia política.
Entre las campañas de oposición destacó también el paro convocado el miércoles por el Comité Cívico Potosinista, que realiza movilizaciones antigubernamentales desde julio y que ahora pide votar por el No al estatuto de Potosí.
En Cochabamba, la ex diputada Rebeca Delgado, que se separó del MAS, hizo campaña de último momento quemando en público varios ejemplares del estatuto de Cochabamba.
LA PAZ/Fides
That is a very good tip especially to those fresh to the
blogosphere. Simple but very precise info… Appreciate your sharing this one.
A must read article!
We stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I may
as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to going over your web page
yet again.
Right here is the right web site for everyone who wishes to find out about this topic.
You understand a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that
I really would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a subject that
has been discussed for decades. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!
Thanks for some other magnificent article. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such an ideal means
of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am
at the search for such info.
What’s up, I want to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, therefore where
can i do it please help out.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this
board and I find It truly useful & it helped me
out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Cheers
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable familiarity
concerning unpredicted emotions.
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit
at this website, and article is truly fruitful
for me, keep up posting these content.
Hi! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this post to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
Your way of explaining the whole thing in this post is in fact pleasant, every one can effortlessly be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and
it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I
could I desire to suggest you some interesting
things or tips. Perhaps you could write next
articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about
it!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw
away your intelligence on just posting videos to your
blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Excellent blog you have got here.. It’s difficult to find quality writing like
yours these days. I truly appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
Wonderful, what a web site it is! This weblog provides helpful information to us, keep it up.
I’m no longer sure where you’re getting your information, however great topic.
I needs to spend a while learning more or working out more.
Thanks for excellent information I used to be on the lookout for this info for my mission.
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i
was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments? If so how do you protect against it,
any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any support is very much
appreciated.
Have you ever considered writing an e-book or guest authoring on other
sites? I have a blog based on the same ideas you discuss and would love to have you
share some stories/information. I know my viewers would appreciate your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to
shoot me an e-mail.
excellent issues altogether, you just won a logo new reader.
What could you recommend about your post that you made
a few days in the past? Any positive?
In fact when someone doesn’t understand then its up to other
users that they will assist, so here it takes place.
Good post. I will be facing some of these issues as well..
After I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked
on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
from now on every time a comment is added I get four emails with the exact
same comment. Is there an easy method you can remove me from
that service? Thank you!
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the longer
term and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some fascinating
things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles regarding this article.
I wish to read more issues approximately it!
Hi! I just would like to offer you a huge thumbs up
for the excellent information you’ve got here on this post.
I will be coming back to your web site for more soon.
Hi there colleagues, how is all, and what you want to say about this piece of writing, in my
view its genuinely awesome in support of me.
Hey! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
I needed to thank you for this excellent read!!
I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it. I have got you book-marked to look at new stuff you post…
Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted
and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog
writer but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any tips and hints for rookie blog writers?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
It’s in fact very complex in this full of
activity life to listen news on Television, therefore
I simply use web for that reason, and get the most recent information.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him
as no one else know such detailed about my trouble.
You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after browsing through many of the articles I realized it’s new to
me. Regardless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!
For hottest information you have to go to see world-wide-web and on the web I found this web page as a finest
site for newest updates.
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding.
The clearness in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you are an expert on this
subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody else
experiencing issues with your site. It appears as if some of
the text within your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening
to them as well? This may be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had
this happen before. Many thanks
This web site truly has all of the information I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
I was able to find good advice from your blog articles.
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored at work so I
decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch
break. I really like the information you provide
here and can’t wait to take a look when I get
home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone
.. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, awesome site!
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether
this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
After I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time
a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the same comment.
Perhaps there is a way you can remove me from that service?
Thank you!
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with helpful information to work on. You have performed an impressive process and our entire neighborhood will probably be grateful to
you.
Hi there all, here every one is sharing
these experience, therefore it’s good to read this website, and I used to visit this website all
the time.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A handful of my blog readers have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer
but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any tips to
help fix this problem?
Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this post is awesome, great written and include approximately all significant infos.
I’d like to peer more posts like this .
Nice weblog right here! Also your web site lots up very fast!
What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate
hyperlink on your host? I desire my website
loaded up as fast as yours lol
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon every day.
It will always be interesting to read content from other writers
and practice something from other web sites.
It’s impressive that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well as from our argument made here.
I read this paragraph completely about the resemblance of most
recent and previous technologies, it’s amazing article.
I always emailed this web site post page to all my contacts, as if like to read it
after that my friends will too.
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she keeps the image of a user in his/her brain that
how a user can be aware of it. Thus that’s why this piece of writing is perfect.
Thanks!
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable knowledge about unpredicted emotions.