El Tigre gana en Warnes y toma la punta

The Strongest cortó el sábado la extraordinaria buena racha de Sport Boys, al que derrotó como visitante 2-1 quitándole el invicto y la punta del torneo Apertura del fútbol profesional boliviano.
Sport Boys se despertó del sueño en el principal partido de la jornada, en su estadio Samuel Vaca Jiménez, con la derrota que le trajo además la amargura de ser desplazado del primer puesto por el elenco paceño, en el desarrollo de la octava fecha de la Liga.
Para mayor tristeza, la caída del Toro puede atribuirse en parte al infortunio, por acciones desafortunadas de sus jugadores que concluyeron en goles a favor de la visita, el Tigre, que como buen felino pareció sigiloso antes de dar el salto de la segunda a la primera casilla.
El primer gol fue anotado por Rodrigo Ramallo, a los cinco minutos del arranque, cuando el delantero tomó el balón ante un mal despeje de un rival y dentro del área definió con un disparo de zurda que dejó inmóvil al arquero Carlos Lampe.
Esta no fue la primera vez que el Toro estaba en desventaja temprano en el marcador, pero la diferencia que marcó el rumbo del partido estuvo en la entereza del rival para cuidar este tanto, moviéndose con cuidado ante los posibles ataques de los pupilos del técnico local Fabián Leeb.
La igualdad llegó por intermedio de Leonel Morales y un remate de zurda, a los 41 mimnutos, cuando siguió atento un desborde de un compañero hasta esperar el centro al área para aprovechar que los dos zagueros atigrados estaban concentrados en bloquear a Yasmani Duk, dejando espacio.
En el complemento, de nuevo el cuadro gualdinegro pasaría a aumentar la cuenta a su favor con un centro al área que alcanzó a cabecear Ernesto Cristaldo y por la posición en la cual recibió la pelota decidió buscar a su compañero, pero Helmuth Gutiérrez se cruzó en la trayectoria y su intento por despejar el peligro se convirtió en un remate de cabeza que mandó el esférico contra las redes, autogol a los 50 minutos.
El Tiro quedó enfurecido por esta tarde de desdicha, la hinchada warneña estaba sorprendida por la forma en la cual su representante perdía el invicto y el liderazgo.
Con todos sus argumentos el local fue a conseguir el empate, y se encontró contra el palo y el mal estado de su propio campo de juego.
Con este resultado, el Tigre pasa al primer sitio con 20 puntos, uno de ventaja sobre Sport Boys, que es el nuevo escolta y no pierde la esperanza de volver a ser el líder en el tiempo más corto.
WARNES (SANTA CRUZ)/APG
