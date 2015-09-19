Fecha de publicación: Sábado 19 de septiembre de 2015 -- 12:36

Expocruz: 2.350 empresas de todo el mundo

expocruz-2015La 40ª versión de La Expocruz inaugurada el viernes congrega 2.350 empresas, que exponen productos de diverso tipo, desde agropecuaria hasta tecnología de punta.

La denominada vitrina internacional más importante de Bolivia, que estará abierta hasta fin de mes, fue inaugurada por el vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera y de autoridades nacionales y locales, como el gobernador Rubén Costas y el alcalde Percy Fernández.

Del total de expositores 770 corresponden a empresas de más de 20 países de todo el mundo.

Participan representantes de Alemania, Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Bélgica, Colombia, Chile, China, Cuba, España, Estados Unidos, Francia, Holanda, Inglaterra, Italia, India, México, Perú, Rusia, Suiza, Unión Europea y Venezuela

Se espera que más de medio millón de personas llegarán a la feria, que genera 75.000 empleos, de los cuales 27.000 son directos y 48.000 indirectos

El movimiento económico de la feria alcanzará al menos 95,4 millones dólares y de forma paralela se realizará la Rueda de Negocios entre el 25 y 27 de septiembre con un movimiento de 203 millones de dólares en intenciones de negocios.

Para la Rueda de Negocios se han inscrito 1.092 empresas de 19 países, las mismas que han previsto realizar 10.285 citas de negocios.

SANTA CRUZ/ABI

