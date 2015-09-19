Expocruz: 2.350 empresas de todo el mundo

La 40ª versión de La Expocruz inaugurada el viernes congrega 2.350 empresas, que exponen productos de diverso tipo, desde agropecuaria hasta tecnología de punta.
La denominada vitrina internacional más importante de Bolivia, que estará abierta hasta fin de mes, fue inaugurada por el vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera y de autoridades nacionales y locales, como el gobernador Rubén Costas y el alcalde Percy Fernández.
Del total de expositores 770 corresponden a empresas de más de 20 países de todo el mundo.
Participan representantes de Alemania, Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Bélgica, Colombia, Chile, China, Cuba, España, Estados Unidos, Francia, Holanda, Inglaterra, Italia, India, México, Perú, Rusia, Suiza, Unión Europea y Venezuela
Se espera que más de medio millón de personas llegarán a la feria, que genera 75.000 empleos, de los cuales 27.000 son directos y 48.000 indirectos
El movimiento económico de la feria alcanzará al menos 95,4 millones dólares y de forma paralela se realizará la Rueda de Negocios entre el 25 y 27 de septiembre con un movimiento de 203 millones de dólares en intenciones de negocios.
Para la Rueda de Negocios se han inscrito 1.092 empresas de 19 países, las mismas que han previsto realizar 10.285 citas de negocios.
SANTA CRUZ/ABI
What i don’t understood is actually how you’re no longer really a lot more neatly-appreciated
than you might be now. You are very intelligent.
You already know thus considerably in relation to this subject, made
me in my opinion consider it from numerous varied angles.
Its like women and men are not involved until it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga!
Your individual stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!
Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to produce a good article… but what can I say… I hesitate
a whole lot and never manage to get anything done.
I all the time emailed this web site post page to all my associates,
for the reason that if like to read it next my
contacts will too.
I seriously love your site.. Very nice colors & theme.
Did you develop this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m hoping to create my own personal blog and would love to learn where you got this
from or exactly what the theme is called. Thanks!
I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours as of late, yet I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s beautiful worth sufficient for me. Personally, if
all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as
you did, the net will likely be much more helpful than ever before.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
I am quite certain I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you know then you can write if not it is complicated to write.
As the admin of this web page is working, no doubt very rapidly it will be famous, due to its feature contents.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it
for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to
find out where u got this from. cheers
Just wish to say your article is as astounding.
The clarity for your submit is simply nice and i could assume you’re a professional
in this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to grab your feed to stay up to date with drawing close post.
Thank you one million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Hi to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this
web site, and your views are nice designed for new viewers.
Wow, this article is nice, my sister is analyzing these things, thus I am going
to tell her.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon every day.
It will always be useful to read through articles
from other writers and practice a little something from
their web sites.
hello!,I love your writing very much! share we communicate more about your article
on AOL? I require an expert in this area to resolve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Looking ahead to peer you.
buy phen fen diet pills
magic slim review diet pills
chewable diet pills
weight loss medication
best weight loss diet pills
It’s truly a nice and helpful piece of information. I
am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this.
Thanks for sharing.
I pay a visit everyday some websites and blogs to read content,
except this blog provides feature based articles.
http://bestprescriptiondietpills.us/ – best prescription diet pills