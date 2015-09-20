Concluye el Congreso Eucarístico en Tarija

Con una misa presidida por el cardenal legado pontificio del Papa Francisco, Daniel Fernando Sturla, arzobispo de Montevideo, Uruguay, concluyó el domingo el V Congreso Nacional Eucarístico en Tarija.
“Seamos un pueblo agradecido que alaba al señor por el don de la eucaristía y que la celebra con gozo. Hoy al culminar este quinto congreso nacional, le suplicamos al señor, quédate con nosotros, aquí en esta hermosa ciudad de Tarija, camina a nuestro lado”, expresó Sturla en la misa celebrada en el parque Temático, que estuvo abarrotado de creyentes católicos.
Sturla recordó que el congreso fue inaugurado en pasados meses cuando el papa Francisco visitó Bolivia y celebró la eucaristía en Santa Cruz.
El congreso inició el pasado miércoles con la participación de unas 2.000 personas de todo el país, muchos de los cuales se hospedaron en hogares particulares de fieles católicos de Tarija, de acuerdo a los organizadores.
Para la eucaristía de clausura del congreso fueron trasladados hasta el parque Temático la imagen del patrono San Roque y la Virgen de Chaguaya.
“El lema del Congreso fue pan partido para la vida del mundo, el pan partido es el pan que se consagra, se parte, se comparte en la misa y que los cristianos reconocemos como el cuerpo de Cristo”, indicó el monseñor de Tarija, Javier Del Río.
