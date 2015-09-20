Ministro de Autonomías: Sin importar resultados la descentralización avanza

El ministro de Autonomías, Hugo Siles, dijo el domingo que, dependiendo de los resultados de los referendos autonómicos que se desarrollan esta jornada en cinco departamentos del país, el órgano Ejecutivo delimitará las líneas de acción para perfeccionar la descentralización del Estado boliviano.
Según Siles, votar por el sí en el referendo permitirá perfeccionar las autonomías, porque se pondrá en vigencia un dispositivo, o una carta fundamental básica, que definirá el nivel de competencia regional para crear de manera independiente políticas públicas sin pasar por el nivel central.
“Votar por el sí es perfeccionar el proceso de descentralización o de autonomías, porque al votar por el sí se tiene o se pone en vigencia un dispositivo autonómico, o una carta fundamental básica que define el nivel competencial”, remarcó en una entrevista con los medios estatales.
El Ministro de Autonomías aseguró que no se está poniendo en tela de juicio la autonomía o la descentralización, que son un principio constitucional, pero remarcó que “es un producto de ello”.
“Es decir, el Estatuto Autonómico es un producto de las autonomías y la descentralización”, refrendó.
En esa línea, Siles dijo que si gana el voto por el no en el referendo, el proceso autonómico y la descentralización no se perfeccionará, por lo que los niveles subregionales seguirían supeditados al Estado central.
“No se acaban las autonomías ni la descentralización si dicen no, pero se debilita el proceso”, afirmó.
Por otra parte, aclaró que los estatutos autonómicos no son un requisito para el debate y diálogo sobre el pacto fiscal, pero sí cuando ese proceso sea remitido a la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional.
“Es ahí donde exigirá la vigencia de los estatutos para que se pueda establecer la obligatoriedad de un acuerdo de pacto fiscal”, advirtió.
Los departamentos de La Paz, Oruro, Potosí, Chuquisaca y Cochabamba acuden desde tempranas horas del domingo a las urnas, con el objetivo de decidir si aceptan o no poner en vigencia sus estatutos autonómicos.
Los pobladores de los municipios de Tacopaya, Cocapata (Cochabamba) y Huanuni (Oruro) también se pronuncian sobre sus cartas orgánicas y los de Totora Marka (Oruro) y Charagua (Santa Cruz) sobre su conversión a autonomías indígenas.
LA PAZ/Con información de ABI
