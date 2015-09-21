Fecha de publicación: Lunes 21 de septiembre de 2015 -- 08:49

Cómputos oficiales de referendos departamentales (07:00)

Los siguientes son los resultados preliminares de los referendos aprobatorios de estatutos autonómicos departamentales publicados en la madrugada del lunes por el Tribunal Supremo Electoral:

  • tse-chuquisaca
  • tse-cochabamba
  • tse-la paz
  • tse-oruro
  • tse-potosí
