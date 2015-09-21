El Papa inicia la parte final de su visita a Cuba

El papa Francisco arrancó el lunes el segundo tramo de su viaja a Cuba, con la visita a las provincias orientales de Holguín y Santiago que esperan ansiosas su presencia, sobre todo el poblado del Cobre que alberga a la Virgen de la Caridad, un símbolo para los cubanos dentro y fuera de la isla.
Francisco viajó temprano a Holguín, la tercera mayor ciudad de Cuba y que nunca había visitado un Papa. Allí oficiará su segunda misa masiva antes de partir hacia Santiago, en el extremo oriental de la isla.
El lunes, además, es un importante aniversario para el Papa: el 21 de septiembre de 1953, cuando Jorge Mario Bergoglio era un estudiante de casi 17 años fue a confesarse a una iglesia en Buenos Aires y de ahí decidió convertirse en sacerdote.
El pontífice saldrá de Santiago a los Estados Unidos, como parte de una gira que el Vaticano ha dicho busca construir puentes. El Papa ha jugado un papel de intermediación para que ambos países se acercaran luego de cinco décadas de tensiones.
La ciudad de Holguín estaba lista para recibirlo el lunes durante algunas horas, en las cuales dará una misa masiva en la Plaza de la Revolución y subirá al Cerro de la Cruz, una loma popular desde donde se divisa toda la ciudad.
Por todos lados la ciudad siente la presencia del pontífice, incluso entre los no católicos, una buena cantidad de personas dada la tradición afrodescendientes de la isla y la influencia del laicismo impulsado por el proceso revolucionario.
En las calles hay carteles dándole la bienvenida, incluso colocadas en instituciones oficiales y algunas de las avenidas por las que transitará fueron decoradas con banderas blancas, amarillas y las que tienen los colores de la cubana.
También se entregaron folletos titulados “¿Quién es el Papa?” y autos con altavoces circularon por la ciudad anunciando la misa.
Por la tarde del mismo lunes, Francisco viajará a Santiago y visitará el Cobre, cuyo santuario fue visitado por más personas que nunca en estos días, informó Mireya Loreto, una laica voluntaria de 48 años que apoya la organización de los peregrinos que llegan.
“Recibimos más de 1.000 personas cada día en el santuario”, explicó Loreto. La cifra es notable dado que el Cobre se encuentra a unos 30 kilómetros de Santiago y al cual se accede mediante un intrincado camino de montañas llenas de árboles y pequeñas parcelas labradas. Allí dormirá el pontífice en un antiguo convento remodelado.
El Papa, quien llegó el sábado por la tarde a Cuba, tuvo una agotadora jornada el domingo, cuando se reunió con el líder histórico de la revolución cubana Fidel Castro y dio una misa masiva a la que asistieron el presidente Raúl Castro y su colega argentina Cristina Fernández.
La homilía se realizó en la famosa Plaza de la Revolución y tuvo como telón de fondo la icónica imagen del Che Guevara; en ella el papa habló de la importancia de servir al prójimo y no a una ideología. También estuvo con jóvenes y con religiosos.
LA HABANA/Agencias
