Fecha de publicación: Lunes 21 de septiembre de 2015 -- 19:46

El Papa visita Santiago de Cuba antes de partir a EEUU

El Papa en la ciudad de Holguín en la mañana del lunes 21 de septiembre. (Cuba.net)

El Papa en la ciudad de Holguín en la mañana del lunes 21 de septiembre. (Cuba.net)

El Papa Francisco aterrizó este lunes en la ciudad de Santiago, la tercera y última etapa de su visita a Cuba, donde visitará el Santuario de la Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre, patrona del país y mantendrá un encuentro con familias, entre otros actos, antes de partir el martes rumbo a Estados Unidos.

Procedente de Holguín, el Papa aterrizó en el Aeropuerto Internacional Antonio Maceo de Santiago, donde fue recibido por el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Cuba, Esteban Lazo.

Desde allí partió hacia el antiguo Seminario San Basilio Magno donde se alojará en su última noche en Cuba.

La tarde del lunes el pontífice tuvo un encuentro privado con los obispos de la Isla, cuya conferencia episcopal preside el de Santiago, Dionisio García.

También el lunes Francisco visitó por primera vez a la Virgen de la Caridad en su Santuario del Cobre, donde le dedicó una oración.

El primer papa latinoamericano visita a la Caridad del Cobre “como un peregrino más, como un hijo que está deseando llegar a la casa de la madre”, según dijo Francisco unos días antes de su visita en un videomensaje a los cubanos.

También a su llegada a Cuba el pasado sábado, hizo referencia a esta Virgen en su discurso para recordar que su visita coincide con el I Centenario de la declaración de la Caridad del Cobre como Patrona de Cuba.

En su primer discurso en la Isla dijo que le pedirá “por todos sus hijos cubanos y por esta querida nación, para que transite por los caminos de justicia, paz, libertad y reconciliación”.

El martes 22 de septiembre, el pontífice empieza su jornada con una misa en el Santuario del Cobre y posteriormente se trasladará a la Catedral de Santiago para mantener un encuentro con familias cubanas.

Desde allí bendecirá también a Santiago de Cuba, la segunda ciudad de la Isla y que en julio pasado cumplió 500 años de su fundación.

Pasado el mediodía del martes, Francisco se despedirá de Cuba rumbo a Estados Unidos.

SANTIAGO DE CUBA/Agencias

