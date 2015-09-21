Fecha de publicación: Lunes 21 de septiembre de 2015 -- 12:31

Se afianza el No a cinco estatutos de autonomía

referendo150920-la pazEl rechazo a los estatutos de autonomía se afianzó el lunes, al publicarse el segundo reporte oficial del cómputo provisional de los referendos realizados el domingo en cinco departamentos.

Concentrados en las votaciones de las ciudades principales y pendientes los cómputos de provincias y áreas rurales, los resultados mostraban que el No a los estatutos elaborados por las asambleas departamentales superaba el 70 por ciento.

Esto dejaba a las gobernaciones y asambleas de los cinco departamentos del referendo dominical -Chuquisaca, La Paz, Cochabamba, Oruro y Potosí- en la perspectiva de elaborar nuevos estatutos, aprobarlos por dos tercios de votos y someterlos a control del Tribunal Constitucional para ponerlos posteriormente en consideración de nuevos referendos.

El nuevo proceso estatutario podría durar al menos dos años, advirtió el vicepresidente Alvaro García, previendo que, en el caso de La Paz, un nuevo referendo autonómico podría realizarse en 2017, como muy pronto.

En los cuatro departamentos que no tuvieron referendo, los estatutos de autonomía fueron aprobados por consultas populares realizadas en 2008, aunque los de Beni y Santa Cruz todavía no están en vigencia porque está todavía en trámite su adecuación a la nueva Constitución Política del Estado Plurinacional. Tarija y Pando sí tienen estatutos vigentes.

Los resultados preliminares confirmaban también la tendencia favorable al No en los municipios de Tacopaya (Cochabamba), Cocapata (Cochabamba) y Huanuni (Oruro) y en el municipio en conversión a autonomía indígena de Totora Marka (Oruro)

En Charagua (Santa Cruz), en cambio, se confirmaba el único Sí al estatuto de ese municipio que se convertirá en autonomía indígena.

Según la Ley Electoral cada tribunal electoral tiene siete días para presentar los resultados finales, pero la presidenta del Tribunal Supremo Electoral, Katia Uriona, aseguró el lunes que las cifras definitivas se conocerán antes de ese plazo.

La entrega de certificados de sufragio a las personas que no emitieron su voto comenzó el lunes en las oficinas de los tribunales electorales departamentales.

LA PAZ/Fides

