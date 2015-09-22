Alexis Tsipras did it

By Carlos A. Quiroga
Alexis Tsipras bet all or nothing, and won almost all the power he aspired to undertake the difficult task of pulling Greece out of one of the worst economic crisis in its modern history.
The 41-year-old leader of the leftist Syriza, who resigned in August just seven months after coming to power with the promise to reject the austerity that the European Union wanted to impose on Greece, was re-elected on Sunday and needed ally immediately only a small conservative party to form a government.
The risky maneuver allowed him to break free of the most radical members of Zyrisa, who did not accept the harsh austerity Tsipras agreed in exchange for European aid.
But EU partners wasted no time in reminding Greece to get down to work pushing through reforms laid out in a rescue package worth up to 86 billion euros ($97 billion).
“Looking forward to swift formation of new government with strong mandate to continue reform process,” said Eurogroup president and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, after Tsipras resumed his office on Monday.
Unfortunately, Greece not only suffers the economic crisis: Greece is one of the main destinations of thousands of Syrians and African refugees that have provoked the worst immigration crisis in Europe.
