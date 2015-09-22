Convocarán a los “legionarios” que tengan más tiempo

El ayudante de campo de la selección Bolivia de fútbol, Luis Cristaldo, informó el martes, que la convocatoria de jugadores bolivianos que juegan en el exterior dependerá del tiempo que sus equipos los cedan para los partidos de la eliminatoria al Mundial de Rusia 2018.
“Está definido de acuerdo al tiempo que puedan venir, nos dimos cuenta que traer jugadores de afuera para que estén cinco días acá es más perjudicial que positivo, si vienen con el tiempo que nosotros queremos no hay ningún problema se los va a llamar”, indicó Cristaldo .
Justificó su argumento indicando: “Lo que hemos visto es que no es que los rivales han venido a correr más, sino que nosotros dejamos de correr”.
La Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF) realiza gestiones para que Martín Smedberg-Dalence (Goteborg, de Suecia), Danny Bejarano (Panetolikos, Grecia) y Sebastián Gamarra (18 años) del elenco juvenil de Milán (Italia) se incorporen la próxima semana a la concentración .
Mientras, están en observación Jhasmani Campos (Kazma Sporting Club, Kuwait), Luis Gutiérrez (Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona, Israel) y Ricardo Pedriel (Mersin Idmanyurdu, Turquía). La regularidad que tengan en sus elencos será determinante para ser incluidos en el equipo.
También confirmó que el jugador jugador brasileño Fernado Marteli será convocado para los partidos con Uruguay y Ecuador.
“Lo de Marteli siempre estuvo contemplado, lo conocemos, lo tuvimos en Nacional Potosí, no lo estamos trayendo a ciegas, sabemos que va a ser un aporte muy importante”, agregó el exfutbolista.
Al concluir el encuentro con la prensa, Cristaldo, confirmó que la lista final de los jugadores convocados se la dará conocer el jueves 24 a las 10.00 en el hotel de concentración de la Selección.
LA PAZ/Fides
