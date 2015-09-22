El Real cae a su nivel más bajo

La moneda brasilera cayó al valor más bajo desde su inicio en 1994. En lo que va del año lleva una caída del 33% de su valor ante la divisa estadounidense.
“Esta fuerte desvalorización no sólo se debe a la situación económica que Brasil está enfrentando, sino también a la inmovilidad del gobierno. Desde mi punto de vista, parece que el gobierno está perdido, que no dialoga con el Congreso, que llega y envía cosas sin planificar”, comentó Angelo Larozi, analista de la corredora Walpires en Sao Paulo.
“Esa falta de dialogo y de planificación está generando esta crisis y presionando el mercado financiero, porque además se perdió el grado de inversión. Todas esas son cosas que se van acumulando como en una bola de nieve que presiona nuestra economía y mercado”, añadió.
Según publica el diario Ambito.com, Standard and Poor’s rebajó hace poco más de 10 días la nota de la deuda soberana de Brasil al grado especulativo ante su incapacidad de llevar adelante un ajuste fiscal en medio de una recesión y una crisis política que tiene al gobierno de Rousseff contra las cuerdas.
Para este año el gobierno prevé una contracción de la economía de 1,49% -aunque el mercado cree que puede llegar a 3%- mientras la inflación se aproxima a dos dígitos, más del doble de la meta oficial, y el desempleo sigue subiendo.
Analistas esperan que el real continúe perdiendo valor ante el dólar y algunos incluso anticipan que puede caer a cinco unidades por billete norteamericano.
“Nosotros por ahora prevemos que puede caer a 4,5 pero la situación puede empeorar”, comentó Larozi.
En las últimas semanas el real ya venía hundiéndose a sus mínimos históricos desde octubre de 2002. Nunca había caído tanto desde entonces, cuando el nerviosismo se apoderó del mercado ante la inminente victoria del izquierdista Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a la presidencia.
BRASILIA/Agencias
